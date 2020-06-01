Tear gas and fires outside White House
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters rally around a bonfire in the midst of protests near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement personnel clash with protesters rallying at the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters hold their hands up in front of law enforcement personnel as demonstrators rally at the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester fries bacon in a pan over a bonfire in the midst of protests near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police in riot gear keep protesters at bay in Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters rally around a bonfire near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters raise their hands in front of a police line near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A protester holds up his hand as demonstrators rally at the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters hold signs near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protesters clash with law enforcement personnel at the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman holds a sign near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police move protesters back in the midst of demonstrations near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement personnel clash with protesters at the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People flee from pepper spray deployed by police near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People run during a protest at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protesters fight over a baton that had been grabbed from a riot police officer at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Sydney Burton-Williams leads a protest near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A long exposure shows police forming a line to keep protesters back near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters gather near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway
A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd before protesters dragged the driver...
Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd
Minneapolis has been roiled by days of clashes, arson, looting and vandalism after the death of a black man seen on video gasping for breath as a white...
