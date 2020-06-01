Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 1, 2020 | 8:35am EDT

Tear gas and fires outside White House

Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters rally around a bonfire in the midst of protests near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters rally around a bonfire in the midst of protests near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Law enforcement personnel clash with protesters rallying at the White House, May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Law enforcement personnel clash with protesters rallying at the White House, May 31.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters hold their hands up in front of law enforcement personnel as demonstrators rally at the White House, May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters hold their hands up in front of law enforcement personnel as demonstrators rally at the White House, May 31.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A protester fries bacon in a pan over a bonfire in the midst of protests near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protester fries bacon in a pan over a bonfire in the midst of protests near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Police in riot gear keep protesters at bay in Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Police in riot gear keep protesters at bay in Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters rally around a bonfire near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters rally around a bonfire near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters raise their hands in front of a police line near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protesters raise their hands in front of a police line near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A protester holds up his hand as demonstrators rally at the White House, May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester holds up his hand as demonstrators rally at the White House, May 31.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters hold signs near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protesters hold signs near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters clash with law enforcement personnel at the White House, May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters clash with law enforcement personnel at the White House, May 31.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman holds a sign near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A woman holds a sign near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Police move protesters back in the midst of demonstrations near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Police move protesters back in the midst of demonstrations near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Law enforcement personnel clash with protesters at the White House, May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Law enforcement personnel clash with protesters at the White House, May 31.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People flee from pepper spray deployed by police near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

People flee from pepper spray deployed by police near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg &nbsp;

A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People run during a protest at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg &nbsp; &nbsp;

People run during a protest at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters fight over a baton that had been grabbed from a riot police officer at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protesters fight over a baton that had been grabbed from a riot police officer at Lafayette Park near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Sydney Burton-Williams leads a protest near the White House, May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sydney Burton-Williams leads a protest near the White House, May 31.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A long exposure shows police forming a line to keep protesters back near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A long exposure shows police forming a line to keep protesters back near the White House, May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters gather near the White House, May 31. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters gather near the White House, May 31.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
