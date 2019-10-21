Edition:
Tear gas and petrol bombs in Hong Kong

A police officer fires tear gas near a burning barricade during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters set fire on a barricade as policemen advance toward them during an anti-government protest protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister with a tennis racket during a protest in front of Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government protester is restrained by riot police in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of Hong Kong police Special Tactical Contingent stand guard in front of water cannon vehicle during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Bricks on the street are used to block the road during anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester holds a tear gas canister during a protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A journalist reacts as police spray water during an anti-government protest march in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Police officers stand next to a burning barricade during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police fires tear gas from Mangkok Police Station during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An anti-government demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A pedestrian reacts after being sprayed by water cannon during an anti-government protest march in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Anti-government demonstrators take cover under umbrellas during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government protester sets fire outside Mong Kok Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during a protest, in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A fire burns, set by demonstrators, at the entrance of Mong Kok East station after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A police officer gestures during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Anti-government demonstrators protect themselves with umbrellas during a protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An anti-government demonstrator gestures as they protect themselves with umbrellas during a protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Anti-government protesters adjust their Guy Fawkes masks at the start of a protest march in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Anti-government demonstrators build a barricade during a protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People sit on a barricade made of benches left after an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government demonstrator throws a petrol bomb at Sham Shui Po Police Station during a protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers stand next to a burning barricade during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Anti-government demonstrators set a barricade on fire during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Anti-government protesters gather at the start of a protest march in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

