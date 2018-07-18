Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume
Relatives embrace after meeting at Asmara International Airport, after one arrived aboard the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight in Asmara, Eritrea July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Adisalem Abu, reacts as he embraces his twin daughters, after meeting them for the first time in eighteen years, at Asmara International Airport aboard the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri T
An Eritrean woman blesses passengers with popcorn after they arrived at Asmara International Airport aboard the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Eritreans wait to welcome their families at Asmara International Airport aboard the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Passengers celebrate after arriving at Asmara International Airport aboard the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Eritreans wait to welcome their families at Asmara International Airport aboard the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A passenger displays an Ethiopian passport and an Ethiopian Airlines boarding pass as he sits inside ET314 flight to Eritrea's capital Asmara from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Passengers eat breakfast inside an Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight to Eritrea's capital Asmara from the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Flight attendant serves passengers with breakfast inside an Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight to Eritrea's capital Asmara, from the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Pilots sit in the cockpit as they prepare the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight to Eritrea's capital Asmara at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
