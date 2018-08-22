Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

A North Korean woman bids farewell to her South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three...more

