Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
A North Korean woman bids farewell to her South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three...more
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members react as they meet during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A South Korean woman cries as she bids farewell to her North Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A North Korean man bids farewell to his South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A North Korean holds a photograph showing her North and South Korean separated family members that had been taken during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A North Korean man bids farewell to his South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members react as they meet during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North Koreans who have been selected for a reunion arrive to meet their South Korean family members during an individual meeting at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where...
Historic floods in Kerala
Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and...
Taiwan on China's shores
Scenes from the Kinmen islands, which lie in a bay across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Straits Crisis.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.
Historic floods in Kerala
Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and landslides.
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Taiwan on China's shores
Scenes from the Kinmen islands, which lie in a bay across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Straits Crisis.