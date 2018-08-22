Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 22, 2018 | 10:20am EDT

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

A North Korean woman bids farewell to her South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members react as they meet during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A South Korean woman cries as she bids farewell to her North Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean man bids farewell to his South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean holds a photograph showing her North and South Korean separated family members that had been taken during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean man bids farewell to his South Korean family members as they leave after a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean family members react as they meet during a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

North Koreans who have been selected for a reunion arrive to meet their South Korean family members during an individual meeting at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

