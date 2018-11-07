Edition:
Ted Cruz holds off challenge by Beto O'Rourke

Republican Senator Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi Cruz during his election night party in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Supporters wait to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston, Texas, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican Senator Ted Cruz speaks during his election night party in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Texas Senate nominee Beto O Rourke hugs his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Supporters of Republican Senator Ted Cruz react at his midterm election night party in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A man irons the flag of Texas at the Ted Cruz campaign venue in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Supporters wait to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Daniel Rimbau, 19, waits to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O Rourke look at their phones and begin to react as television networks declare his opponent Senator Ted Cruz the winner in the Texas Senate race during O'Rourke's midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Eugene Kettletop Montoya poses for a portrait outside the Pavo Real Recreation Center where he greets voters for the midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O Rourke react to television networks projecting Senator Ted Cruz as the winner in the Texas Senate race as they await O'Rourke's arrival at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Ramon Rojas campaigns for Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke near a polling station for the midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke arrives with his family to vote in the 2018 midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Beto O Rourke cheer as they await his arrival at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A supporter of Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O Rourke awaits his arrival at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Stuart Mayper and Elena Voltman laugh as they look at election results before an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
John Willis waits to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A person dressed as a dinosaur urges people to vote in the midterm elections in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
People queue to vote in the midterm elections in a supermarket in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A reserved parking space for voters is seen as voters cast their ballots for the midterm elections in San Antonio. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Residents wait in line to vote at a fire station during the midterm election in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks with reporters after voting in the 2018 midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Jorge Varela, left, and Michael Quezada, right, make calls during a phone bank for Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke near a polling station for the midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Gary Corberd, 78, leaves a polling station after voting for the midterm elections in Houston. Corberd said be began voting 60 years ago. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Voters cast their ballots for the midterm elections in San Antonio. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
