Ted Cruz holds off challenge by Beto O'Rourke
Republican Senator Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi Cruz during his election night party in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters wait to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston, Texas, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Republican Senator Ted Cruz speaks during his election night party in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Democratic Texas Senate nominee Beto O Rourke hugs his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Republican Senator Ted Cruz react at his midterm election night party in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
A man irons the flag of Texas at the Ted Cruz campaign venue in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters wait to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Daniel Rimbau, 19, waits to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O Rourke look at their phones and begin to react as television networks declare his opponent Senator Ted Cruz the winner in the Texas Senate race during O'Rourke's midterm election night party in El...more
Eugene Kettletop Montoya poses for a portrait outside the Pavo Real Recreation Center where he greets voters for the midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O Rourke react to television networks projecting Senator Ted Cruz as the winner in the Texas Senate race as they await O'Rourke's arrival at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike...more
Ramon Rojas campaigns for Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke near a polling station for the midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke arrives with his family to vote in the 2018 midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Beto O Rourke cheer as they await his arrival at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O Rourke awaits his arrival at his midterm election night party in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Stuart Mayper and Elena Voltman laugh as they look at election results before an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
John Willis waits to enter an election night party for Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A person dressed as a dinosaur urges people to vote in the midterm elections in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to vote in the midterm elections in a supermarket in Houston. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A reserved parking space for voters is seen as voters cast their ballots for the midterm elections in San Antonio. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Residents wait in line to vote at a fire station during the midterm election in Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks with reporters after voting in the 2018 midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jorge Varela, left, and Michael Quezada, right, make calls during a phone bank for Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke near a polling station for the midterm elections in El Paso. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Gary Corberd, 78, leaves a polling station after voting for the midterm elections in Houston. Corberd said be began voting 60 years ago. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Voters cast their ballots for the midterm elections in San Antonio. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
