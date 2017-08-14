Teen Choice Awards
Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Michael Pena speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award from presenter Ne-Yo (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha perform "Back to You." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Zendaya accepts the Choice Summer Movie Actress award for "Spider-Man: Homecoming". REUTERS/Mike Blake
French Montana performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Choice Music Group. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Rita Ora (C) performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vanessa Hudgens accepts the Discretionary Visionary award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rapper Kyle performs "iSpy." REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of "Riverdale" accepts their award for Choice Drama TV Show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Lil Yachty. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer and actress Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Louis Tomlinson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli (L) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Candace Cameron Bure. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress and model Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Happy the Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress and singer Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Music producer and DJ Marshmello. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ayo & Teo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Carson Lueders. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
