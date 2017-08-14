Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 14, 2017 | 3:35pm EDT

Teen Choice Awards

Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Michael Pena speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award from presenter Ne-Yo (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha perform "Back to You." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Zendaya accepts the Choice Summer Movie Actress award for "Spider-Man: Homecoming". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
French Montana performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actors Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Choice Music Group. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Singer Rita Ora (C) performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Vanessa Hudgens accepts the Discretionary Visionary award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Rapper Kyle performs "iSpy." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
The cast of "Riverdale" accepts their award for Choice Drama TV Show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Singer Lil Yachty. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Singer and actress Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Singer Louis Tomlinson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actress Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli (L) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actress Candace Cameron Bure. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actress and model Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Happy the Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actress and singer Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Music producer and DJ Marshmello. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Ayo & Teo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Singer Carson Lueders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
