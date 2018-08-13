Edition:
Teen Choice Awards

Chris Pratt accepts the award for Choice Summer Movie Actor for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Khalid performs "Young Dumb & Broke", "OTW" and "American Teen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Meghan Trainor performs "No Excuses" and "Let You Be Right". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Musical group CNCO accepts the Choice Latin Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Auli'i Cravalho and Hudson Yang. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Evvie performs "How Do You Feel". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Bebe Rexha, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line accept the Choice Country Song award for "Meant To Be". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
JoJo Siwa, Lele Pons and Nick Cannon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Bebe Rexha performs "I'm A Mess". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Actors Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp, Katherine Langford, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Keiynan Lonsdale accept the Choice Comedy Movie award for "Love, Simon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Anna Kendrick accepts the Choice Comedy Movie Actress Award for "Pitch Perfect 3". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Foster The People performs "Sit Next To Me". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Rachel Bloom and Nina Dobrev present the awards for Choice Summer Movie Actress and Actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Chris Pratt accepts the award for Choice Summer Movie Actor for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard accept the awards for Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Rachel Bloom and Nina Dobrev present the awards for Choice Summer Movie Actress and Actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Khalid accepts the Choice Breakout Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Teen Choice 2018 � Show � Inglewood, California, U.S.,12/08/2018 � The cast of "Riverdale" accept the Choice Drama TV Show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zac Efron accepts the Choice Drama Movie Actor award for "The Greatest Showman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Lauv performs "I LIke Me Better". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Show host Nick Cannon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
