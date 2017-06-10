Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 9, 2017 | 8:11pm EDT

Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A woman holds a torch while sitting next to graffiti depicting 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A woman holds a torch while sitting next to graffiti depicting 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces, during an event in...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A woman holds a torch while sitting next to graffiti depicting 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 20
Forensic workers conduct investigations at the place where Neomar Lander died. The government said Neomar Lander died when a homemade mortar exploded in his hands while hundreds of youths faced off with National Guard troops in the Venezuelan capital. Opposition lawmakers, however, said he was killed by a tear gas canister fired straight at him. The state prosecutor's office announced a probe, without giving details. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Forensic workers conduct investigations at the place where Neomar Lander died. The government said Neomar Lander died when a homemade mortar exploded in his hands while hundreds of youths faced off with National Guard troops in the Venezuelan...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Forensic workers conduct investigations at the place where Neomar Lander died. The government said Neomar Lander died when a homemade mortar exploded in his hands while hundreds of youths faced off with National Guard troops in the Venezuelan capital. Opposition lawmakers, however, said he was killed by a tear gas canister fired straight at him. The state prosecutor's office announced a probe, without giving details. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
2 / 20
A woman shouts slogans at the place where Neomar Lander died. A Reuters photographer saw a young man, assumed to be Lander, lying bloodied and motionless on the street, receiving emergency first aid. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman shouts slogans at the place where Neomar Lander died. A Reuters photographer saw a young man, assumed to be Lander, lying bloodied and motionless on the street, receiving emergency first aid. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman shouts slogans at the place where Neomar Lander died. A Reuters photographer saw a young man, assumed to be Lander, lying bloodied and motionless on the street, receiving emergency first aid. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 20
A woman kneels at the place where Neomar Lander died. The sign reads: "No more blood." At least 66 people have died, with victims including government and opposition supporters, bystanders and members of the security forces, since demonstrations began against President Nicolas Maduro more than two months ago. Each side blames the other for the violence. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman kneels at the place where Neomar Lander died. The sign reads: "No more blood." At least 66 people have died, with victims including government and opposition supporters, bystanders and members of the security forces, since demonstrations...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman kneels at the place where Neomar Lander died. The sign reads: "No more blood." At least 66 people have died, with victims including government and opposition supporters, bystanders and members of the security forces, since demonstrations began against President Nicolas Maduro more than two months ago. Each side blames the other for the violence. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 20
Zugeimar Armas, mother of Neomar Lander, is comforted during her son's funeral in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Zugeimar Armas, mother of Neomar Lander, is comforted during her son's funeral in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Zugeimar Armas, mother of Neomar Lander, is comforted during her son's funeral in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 20
A woman reacts at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. The sign reads: "Neomar, entertainer for ever". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman reacts at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. The sign reads: "Neomar, entertainer for ever". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman reacts at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. The sign reads: "Neomar, entertainer for ever". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
6 / 20
Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, as they attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, as they attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, as they attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 20
Mourners carry the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mourners carry the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Mourners carry the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 20
Mourners surround the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mourners surround the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Mourners surround the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 20
Mourners of Neomar Lander react during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mourners of Neomar Lander react during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Mourners of Neomar Lander react during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 20
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The writing on the photograph reads "Neomar Lander, hero of the fatherland". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The writing on the photograph reads "Neomar Lander, hero of the fatherland". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The writing on the photograph reads "Neomar Lander, hero of the fatherland". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 20
A person holds the helmet of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A person holds the helmet of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A person holds the helmet of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 20
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The signs reads "No more deaths". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The signs reads "No more deaths". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The signs reads "No more deaths". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 20
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 20
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 20
A paramedic gestures as fellow paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A paramedic gestures as fellow paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A paramedic gestures as fellow paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 20
A man with his face painted in the national colors attends an event in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man with his face painted in the national colors attends an event in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A man with his face painted in the national colors attends an event in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
17 / 20
A mourner hangs a tear-gas mask on a crucifix next to the coffin of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A mourner hangs a tear-gas mask on a crucifix next to the coffin of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A mourner hangs a tear-gas mask on a crucifix next to the coffin of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 20
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The sign reads "No more killings in Venezuela". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The sign reads "No more killings in Venezuela". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The sign reads "No more killings in Venezuela". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 20
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
China's Friday Night Lights

China's Friday Night Lights

Next Slideshows

China's Friday Night Lights

China's Friday Night Lights

American football lags far behind soccer and basketball in China, but the huge potential market of 1.4 billion people has caught the attention of the NFL.

Jun 09 2017
UK election debacle

UK election debacle

In one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied Prime Minister Theresa May an outright win, throwing the...

Jun 09 2017
Britain votes

Britain votes

British voters punished Theresa May for her electoral gamble by denying her the resounding mandate she wanted to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, casting...

Jun 09 2017
Philippines battles Islamist fighters for besieged city

Philippines battles Islamist fighters for besieged city

The battle for Marawi City has raised concern that Islamic State, on a back foot in Syria and Iraq, is building a regional base on the Philippine island of...

Jun 09 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast