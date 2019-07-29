Edition:
Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament

Bugha celebrates his $3 million win as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, July 28, 2019. Giersdorf, 16, from Pennsylvania, was one of at least 100 players competing for $30 million in total prize money, as the booming popularity of video and online games has drawn top-dollar investments and fueled the emerging professional sport. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Bugha celebrates his $3 million win as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, July 28, 2019. Giersdorf, 16, from Pennsylvania, was one of at least 100 players competing for $30 million in total prize money, as the booming popularity of video and online games has drawn top-dollar investments and fueled the emerging professional sport. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Tfue reacts after being eliminated at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 28. Playing under the name Bugha, Giersdorf won the solo finals portion of the Fortnite World Cup by scoring 59 points, 26 more than his nearest competitor psalm, according to the Fortnite World Cup Leaderboard, posted on the game s website. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Tfue reacts after being eliminated at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 28. Playing under the name Bugha, Giersdorf won the solo finals portion of the Fortnite World Cup by scoring 59 points, 26 more than his nearest competitor psalm, according to the Fortnite World Cup Leaderboard, posted on the game s website. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
The family of aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. "Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," Giersdorf said in an interview at the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, posted by organizers on Twitter. "Everything I've done, the grind, it's all paid off. It's just insane." Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
The family of aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. "Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," Giersdorf said in an interview at the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, posted by organizers on Twitter. "Everything I've done, the grind, it's all paid off. It's just insane." Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
All one hundred players before the start of the duos match during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. Launched in 2017, Fortnite's popularity has helped Epic Games reach a $15-billion-valuation last year. It competes with other games like Electronic Arts Inc's Apex Legends and Tencent Holdings Ltd's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Tencent also owns a 40% stake in Epic Games. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
All one hundred players before the start of the duos match during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. Launched in 2017, Fortnite's popularity has helped Epic Games reach a $15-billion-valuation last year. It competes with other games like Electronic Arts Inc's Apex Legends and Tencent Holdings Ltd's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Tencent also owns a 40% stake in Epic Games. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Bugha celebrates with his family after his victory as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 28. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Bugha celebrates with his family after his victory as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 28. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Fortnite's Cuddle Team Leader sits with the fans during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Fortnite's Cuddle Team Leader sits with the fans during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Athur Ashe Stadium during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A general view of Athur Ashe Stadium during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
A contestant competes during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A contestant competes during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Contestants compete during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Contestants compete during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marshmello and Fortnite player Ninja prior to participating in the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Marshmello and Fortnite player Ninja prior to participating in the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
A fan watches the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A fan watches the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans watch the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Fans watch the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Jordan Fisher and Fortnite player Ewok wave to the crowd prior to participating in the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Singer Jordan Fisher and Fortnite player Ewok wave to the crowd prior to participating in the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
Fans react during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Fans react during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alex Mendez pumps up the crowd before the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Alex Mendez pumps up the crowd before the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
RL Grime and Airwaks celebrate after winning the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
RL Grime and Airwaks celebrate after winning the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
