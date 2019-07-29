Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament
Bugha celebrates his $3 million win as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, July 28, 2019. Giersdorf, 16, from Pennsylvania, was one of at least 100 players...more
Tfue reacts after being eliminated at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 28. Playing under the name Bugha, Giersdorf won the solo finals portion of the Fortnite World Cup by scoring 59 points, 26 more than his...more
The family of aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. "Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," Giersdorf said in an interview at the event at...more
All one hundred players before the start of the duos match during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. Launched in 2017, Fortnite's popularity has helped Epic Games reach a $15-billion-valuation last year. It...more
Bugha celebrates with his family after his victory as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 28. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Fortnite's Cuddle Team Leader sits with the fans during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Athur Ashe Stadium during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
A contestant competes during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Contestants compete during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marshmello and Fortnite player Ninja prior to participating in the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
A fan watches the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans watch the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Jordan Fisher and Fortnite player Ewok wave to the crowd prior to participating in the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
Fans react during the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium July 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alex Mendez pumps up the crowd before the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
RL Grime and Airwaks celebrate after winning the Pro-AM during the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium July 26. Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
