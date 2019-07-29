Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament

The family of aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. "Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," Giersdorf said in an interview at the event at...more

The family of aqua and Nyhrox celebrate after winning the duos finals at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, July 27. "Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," Giersdorf said in an interview at the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, posted by organizers on Twitter. "Everything I've done, the grind, it's all paid off. It's just insane." Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

