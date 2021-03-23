Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store
King Soopers employees are led away from an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
First responders stand in salute as a procession of law enforcement vehicles drive past in honor of fallen Boulder police officer Eric Talley, who was shot and killed by a gunman at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021....more
A woman consoles a King Soopers pharmacy technician after a shooting at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK
Emergency crews respond to a call of an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder,, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Police guard people evacuated after a call of an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK
Law enforcement officers in tactical gear are seen at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold stands in salute as a procession of law enforcement vehicles drives past in honor of fallen officer Eric Talley who was shot and killed by a gunman at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22....more
Law enforcement officers salute as emergency vehicles escort the body of slain police officer Eric Talley from the scene of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK
Police officer Eric Talley, who was among several people who perished in the shooting at King Soopers grocery. Boulder Police Department/via REUTERS
Sarah Moonshadow, who was inside the grocery store during the shooting, is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a shooting site at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Law enforcement officers exit a home in Boulder as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before leaving after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People watch as law enforcement officers gather at a nearby home (not pictured) as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before the officers left after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado,...more
Law enforcement officers sweep the area outside of a King Soopers grocery store, which was the site of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People stand near the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
Sarah Moonshadow and her son Nick stand outside the crime scene after being inside King Soopers during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A law enforcement officer stands at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Law enforcement officers exit a home in Boulder as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before leaving after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People stand on a roof at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a home in Boulder as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before leaving after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, March 22....more
Police officers and an ambulance are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
Discarded crime scene tape is seen on the ground hours after a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Police vehicles are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
