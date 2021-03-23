Edition:
Tue Mar 23, 2021

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

King Soopers employees are led away from an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
First responders stand in salute as a procession of law enforcement vehicles drive past in honor of fallen Boulder police officer Eric Talley, who was shot and killed by a gunman at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A woman consoles a King Soopers pharmacy technician after a shooting at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK

Emergency crews respond to a call of an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder,, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK

Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Police guard people evacuated after a call of an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK

Law enforcement officers in tactical gear are seen at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold stands in salute as a procession of law enforcement vehicles drives past in honor of fallen officer Eric Talley who was shot and killed by a gunman at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Law enforcement officers salute as emergency vehicles escort the body of slain police officer Eric Talley from the scene of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK

Police officer Eric Talley, who was among several people who perished in the shooting at King Soopers grocery. Boulder Police Department/via REUTERS

Sarah Moonshadow, who was inside the grocery store during the shooting, is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a shooting site at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Law enforcement officers exit a home in Boulder as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before leaving after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

People watch as law enforcement officers gather at a nearby home (not pictured) as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before the officers left after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Law enforcement officers sweep the area outside of a King Soopers grocery store, which was the site of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

People stand near the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS

Sarah Moonshadow and her son Nick stand outside the crime scene after being inside King Soopers during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

A law enforcement officer stands at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Law enforcement officers exit a home in Boulder as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before leaving after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

People stand on a roof at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a home in Boulder as part of their investigation into a shooting at King Soopers grocery store, before leaving after finding no connection to the incident, in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Police officers and an ambulance are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS

Discarded crime scene tape is seen on the ground hours after a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Police vehicles are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS

