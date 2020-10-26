Ten moments that defined the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign
With Donald Trump running for re-election, the 2020 U.S. presidential election was always expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride. But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign. Here are 10 pivotal moments...more
1. TRUMP ACQUITTED, Feb. 5, 2020: At the beginning of the year, things were looking up for the Republican president. Trump's Senate impeachment trial ended with him cleared on two charges brought by Democrats. The fallout from the Mueller Report was...more
2. BIDEN WINS SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY, Feb. 29, 2020: After disappointing finishes in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Joe Biden's presidential bid looked cooked. But his campaign aides asserted that things would turn around as soon as...more
3. TRUMP DELIVERS CORONAVIRUS ADDRESS, March 11, 2020: After weeks of downplaying the coronavirus threat and with cases skyrocketing in the country, Trump delivered a rare national address from the Oval Office in an attempt to reassure a jittery...more
4. SANDERS DROPS OUT, April 8, 2020: Trailing Biden badly in delegates and with the coronavirus outbreak paralyzing the nation, Bernie Sanders became the final rival for the Democratic nomination to drop out of the race. He would endorse Biden a few...more
5. TRUMP'S 'BLEACH' MOMENT, April 23, 2020: With the death toll from the pandemic nearing 50,000, Trump at one of his daily virus briefings spontaneously suggested that injecting disinfectants such as bleach into the human body could eliminate the...more
6. PROTESTERS GASSED OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE, June 1, 2020: Washington was one of several cities convulsed by largely peaceful protests in the wake of the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. On June 1, Trump...more
7. HARRIS JOINS BIDEN'S TICKET, Aug. 11, 2020: Biden tapping Senator Kamala Harris of California, a former rival for the nomination, as his running mate didn't come as a surprise. She had been the favorite all along. But she swiftly proved herself to...more
8. JUSTICE GINSBURG DIES, Sept. 18, 2020: The worst fears of liberals came true as the storied justice finally succumbed to cancer less than two months before the Nov. 3 election. Trump did not hesitate to fill the slot, nominating Judge Amy Coney...more
9. THE FIRST TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE, Sept. 29, 2020: Needing something to turn his fortunes around, Trump came into his first debate with Biden looking for a fight. But his belligerence worked against him. He repeatedly interrupted Biden and the...more
10. TRUMP GETS COVID-19, Oct. 2, 2020: After weeks of holding in-person rallies in which safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus were largely ignored, Trump and several aides tested positive for the disease. A short illness and...more
