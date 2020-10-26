Ten moments that defined the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign

6. PROTESTERS GASSED OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE, June 1, 2020: Washington was one of several cities convulsed by largely peaceful protests in the wake of the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. On June 1, Trump gave an address at the White House invoking the "law and order" theme he would employ during the rest of his campaign. U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops, clad in riot gear, then used pepper spray to clear the park outside the White House of protesters so that Trump could walk to historic St. John's Church and pose for a photo holding up a Bible. The melee became an image that would haunt Trump, as polls showed Americans largely supportive of the protests for racial justice. His approval rating soon dropped to a seven-month low. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

