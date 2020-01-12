Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. Every morning as the sun rises over the dusty, overgrown...more
Vendors sit in Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 10, 2020. Ten years ago, the impoverished island nation was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands and...more
Schoolgirls walk along a street of Canaan, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. International organizations pledged billions of dollars in aid as the scale of the disaster became obvious, though with Christandro and many...more
A boy plays video games on the street, outside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. Estimates of the number of dead vary widely, from below 100,000 to as high as the government's...more
Houses are seen in Canaan, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. In Canaan, a one-hour motor bike ride away, more than 300,000 people settled on what was once a pristine hillside. There, construction work is ubiquitous. ...more
A man drives a bike past a woman doing laundry in a street of Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. In Haiti, a country that was extremely poor even before the earthquake, nearly...more
A man walks along a street in Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
Goods set for sale are seen in a street stand in Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. mREUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
Children play checkers with plastic bottle caps in Canaan, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
Vehicles drive along the road as Canaan in seen in the background, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. Picture taken January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
