Pictures | Sun Jan 12, 2020 | 1:50pm EST

Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive

Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. Every morning as the sun rises over the dusty, overgrown ruins of the Haitian capital's iconic cathedral, Paul Christandro, who lived nearby all his life, thinks about the day ten years ago when he watched it come down, killing his friends. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Vendors sit in Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 10, 2020. Ten years ago, the impoverished island nation was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless. It lasted just 35 seconds, but its scars are still visible. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Schoolgirls walk along a street of Canaan, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. International organizations pledged billions of dollars in aid as the scale of the disaster became obvious, though with Christandro and many others still in temporary housing its use has come under intense scrutiny. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
A boy plays video games on the street, outside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral (Our Lady of the Assumption), in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. Estimates of the number of dead vary widely, from below 100,000 to as high as the government's 316,000. There is also no consensus over how much aid Haiti actually received - or what constitutes aid - but most experts put it at more than $10 billion. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Houses are seen in Canaan, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. In Canaan, a one-hour motor bike ride away, more than 300,000 people settled on what was once a pristine hillside. There, construction work is ubiquitous. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
A man drives a bike past a woman doing laundry in a street of Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. In Haiti, a country that was extremely poor even before the earthquake, nearly 60% of the population survives on less than $2.40 a day. Due to a combination of weather, geography and sub-standard construction, Haiti is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, which have eroded progress. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
A man walks along a street in Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Goods set for sale are seen in a street stand in Caradeux, a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. mREUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Children play checkers with plastic bottle caps in Canaan, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Vehicles drive along the road as Canaan in seen in the background, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. Picture taken January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
