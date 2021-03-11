Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster
A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun
A woman cries while sitting on a road amid the destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan, March 13. REUTERS/Asahi Shimbun
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11. REUTERS/Kyodo
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11. REUTERS/Yomiuri
Fires burn in the port area of Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture following an earthquake in northeastern Japan, March 11. REUTERS/KYODO
A picture taken from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter shows the central part of the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, March 12, a day after it was flattened by a massive tsunami following Japan's strongest recorded earthquake....more
A massive tsunami sweeps in to engulf a residential area after a powerful earthquake in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan March 11. REUTERS/KYODO
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13. The crew...more
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, March 17. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A man, carrying belongings salvaged from his ruined house, stands under a ship brought inland by the tsunami in Kesennuma town, Miyagi prefecture more than two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 27. ...more
A woman looks at the damage caused by a tsunami and an earthquake in Ishimaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, March 13. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun
The body of a female patient lies dead in the hallways of a hospital in Minamisanriku town on March 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Emergency workers search through debris near the seaside in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 19. REUTERS/Aly Song
A member of the Japan Self-Defence Forces carries a man in Natori city, in Miyagi prefecture March 12. REUTERS/Yomiuri
People walk in an area that was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in an evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo, March 30. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu, March 14. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a...more
People wait in a long line to receive aid in a destroyed part of Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 26. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A man walks next to a port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Evacuees from Kawauchi village wearing protective suits collect their belongings during a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 12 mile (20 km) radius from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Fukushima prefecture...more
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A picture frame and water marks are seen over the wall of a kindergarten destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, northern Japan, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man stands in front of the fully burned Kadonowaki elementary school after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, northern Japan, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Family members of victims of the earthquake and tsunami cry after burying their coffins at a temporary mass grave site in Higashi Matsushima, northern Japan March 23. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 12 mile (20km) radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A total lunar eclipse is seen above a tree known as the miracle solitary pine tree in Japan, which survived after the March 11 tsunami hit the area, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, December 10. REUTERS/Kyodo
