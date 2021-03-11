Edition:
Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster

A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A woman cries while sitting on a road amid the destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan, March 13. REUTERS/Asahi Shimbun

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan, March 11. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11. REUTERS/Yomiuri

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Fires burn in the port area of Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture following an earthquake in northeastern Japan,  March 11.  REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
A picture taken from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter shows the central part of the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, March 12, a day after it was flattened by a massive tsunami following Japan's strongest recorded earthquake. REUTERS/Kyodo

A picture taken from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter shows the central part of the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, March 12, a day after it was flattened by a massive tsunami following Japan's strongest recorded earthquake. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
A massive tsunami sweeps in to engulf a residential area after a powerful earthquake in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan  March 11.  REUTERS/KYODO

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13. The crew of the JMSDF vessel found Hiromatsu clinging to the roof of his house two days after the tsunami caused by a massive earthquake swept him out to sea. The survivor is from Minamisoma. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13. The crew...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2011
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, March 17. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
A man, carrying belongings salvaged from his ruined house, stands under a ship brought inland by the tsunami in Kesennuma town, Miyagi prefecture more than two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 27.    REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man, carrying belongings salvaged from his ruined house, stands under a ship brought inland by the tsunami in Kesennuma town, Miyagi prefecture more than two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 27.    REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2011
A woman looks at the damage caused by a tsunami and an earthquake in Ishimaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, March 13. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
The body of a female patient lies dead in the hallways of a hospital in Minamisanriku town on March 14.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
Emergency workers search through debris near the seaside in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 19.  REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2011
A member of the Japan Self-Defence Forces carries a man in Natori city, in Miyagi prefecture March 12.   REUTERS/Yomiuri

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
People walk in an area that was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2011
People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in an evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13.  REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo, March 30. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2011
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu, March 14. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a gymnasium in Kawauchi village, about 22 km (14 miles) from the plant in Fukushima prefecture, May 10. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a gymnasium in Kawauchi village, about 22 km (14 miles) from the plant in Fukushima prefecture, May 10. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2011
People wait in a long line to receive aid in a destroyed part of Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 26.   REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2011
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2011
A man walks next to a port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
Evacuees from Kawauchi village wearing protective suits collect their belongings during a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 12 mile (20 km) radius from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Fukushima prefecture May 10.          REUTERS/Kyodo

Evacuees from Kawauchi village wearing protective suits collect their belongings during a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 12 mile (20 km) radius from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Fukushima prefecture May 10.          REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2011
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2011
A picture frame and water marks are seen over the wall of a kindergarten destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, northern Japan, April 7.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2011
A man stands in front of the fully burned Kadonowaki elementary school after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, northern Japan, April 7.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2011
Family members of victims of the earthquake and tsunami cry after burying their coffins at a temporary mass grave site in Higashi Matsushima, northern Japan March 23. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 12 mile (20km) radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2012
A total lunar eclipse is seen above a tree known as the miracle solitary pine tree in Japan, which survived after the March 11 tsunami hit the area, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, December 10.  REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2011
