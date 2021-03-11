Edition:
Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, during its 10th anniversary, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture,  Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Harue Motoi, whose parents and younger brother died in 2011, prays in front of their grave during the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Children walk among the candles during the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Fireworks light up the sky to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami n Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by Empress Masako, delivers his speech in front of the altar for the victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Firefighters look for the remains of people who went missing after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture,  Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Namie Sousei Elementary School students take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, to mark the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture,  Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A woman prays for family members who died on the 2011 tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture,  Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Ryo Kimura, who lost his family members, tosses his daughter, Reni Kimura, in front of a devastated area that was hit by the 2011 tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People watch as fireworks light up the sky to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A man prays in front of a monument for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A woman reacts as she places flowers in front of a monument for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People light up the candles, which read "Memory, connect to future", to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A participant, wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, observes a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a memorial service at Hibiya Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A woman and a child look at a devastated area that was hit by the 2011 tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Protesters hold placards during an anti-nuclear rally in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, on the day marking the 10th anniversary of the disaster, in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Attendees bow in front of the altar for the victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a memorial service at Hibiya Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People standing near candles watch as fireworks light up the sky to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
