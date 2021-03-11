Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster
Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, during its 10th anniversary, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March...more
Harue Motoi, whose parents and younger brother died in 2011, prays in front of their grave during the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children walk among the candles during the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fireworks light up the sky to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami n Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by Empress Masako, delivers his speech in front of the altar for the victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool
Firefighters look for the remains of people who went missing after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Namie Sousei Elementary School students take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, to mark the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami in Namie,...more
A woman prays for family members who died on the 2011 tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ryo Kimura, who lost his family members, tosses his daughter, Reni Kimura, in front of a devastated area that was hit by the 2011 tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch as fireworks light up the sky to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays in front of a monument for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman reacts as she places flowers in front of a monument for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People light up the candles, which read "Memory, connect to future", to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A participant, wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, observes a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a memorial service at...more
A woman and a child look at a devastated area that was hit by the 2011 tsunami in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters hold placards during an anti-nuclear rally in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, on the day marking the 10th anniversary of the disaster, in...more
Attendees bow in front of the altar for the victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS
People observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a memorial service at Hibiya Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People standing near candles watch as fireworks light up the sky to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, leaving nearly 20,000 people dead...
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United...
Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers
Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has refilled with magma, raising the crater floor and fears of an even...
One year with COVID: The race to vaccinate
Countries around the world race to vaccinate their most vulnerable residents before new variants of the coronavirus become widespread.
MORE IN PICTURES
One year with COVID: Life under lockdown
All the ways the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, work, and interact with one another.
One year with COVID: Alone in a pandemic
Scenes of isolation in a socially distanced world.
Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, leaving nearly 20,000 people dead and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.
Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers
Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has refilled with magma, raising the crater floor and fears of an even bigger disaster if an earthquake were to cause a fracture in the flank of the volcano.
One year with COVID: The race to vaccinate
Countries around the world race to vaccinate their most vulnerable residents before new variants of the coronavirus become widespread.
How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands
Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.
One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus
People face lingering symptoms and rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19.
What a face mask looks like up close
Fabric fibers on protective face masks are seen through an electron microscope.