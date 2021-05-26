Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed May 26, 2021 | 1:15pm EDT

Tens of thousands homeless after cyclone batters eastern India

Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
1 / 15
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
2 / 15
A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India May 25, 2021. Instagram @rupamsarkar11/via REUTERS

A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India May 25, 2021. Instagram @rupamsarkar11/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India May 25, 2021. Instagram @rupamsarkar11/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 15
Army soldiers carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Army soldiers carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Army soldiers carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 15
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 15
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 15
People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 15
People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer places by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer places by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer places by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 15
A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 15
Residents move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Residents move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Residents move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 15
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 15
Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 15
People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
14 / 15
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon...

Next Slideshows

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

The full moon will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

11:57am EDT
Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.

9:37am EDT
America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

The U.S. marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, which prompted protests against racism and police violence and...

9:08am EDT
Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing the government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens...

May 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID

Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

The full moon will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

The U.S. marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, which prompted protests against racism and police violence and led to policing-reform efforts at the state and national level.

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing the government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months.

A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

A year after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the subjects of five powerful Reuters photos reflect on equality, justice and disillusionment.

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.

Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare

Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare

India's overall death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 300,000, with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed.

Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast