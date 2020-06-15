Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 14, 2020 | 10:53pm EDT

Tens of thousands join All Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
1 / 20
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
2 / 20
A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
3 / 20
A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
4 / 20
A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
5 / 20
People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
6 / 20
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
7 / 20
A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
8 / 20
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
9 / 20
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
10 / 20
A participant holding a flower and a sign talks to a police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holding a flower and a sign talks to a police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holding a flower and a sign talks to a police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
11 / 20
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
12 / 20
A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
13 / 20
A participant takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
14 / 20
A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
15 / 20
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
16 / 20
A participant wearing a face mask takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant wearing a face mask takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant wearing a face mask takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
17 / 20
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
18 / 20
A participant holding balloons takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant holding balloons takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant holding balloons takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
19 / 20
A participant carries a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A participant carries a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A participant carries a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Next Slideshows

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

Jun 14 2020
Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot dead by police.

Jun 14 2020
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...

Jun 14 2020
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against...

Jun 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot dead by police.

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London

Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London

Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart.

Healthcare workers join protests against police brutality

Healthcare workers join protests against police brutality

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical workers join protests after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast