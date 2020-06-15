Tens of thousands join All Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant raises his fist against police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A resident raises his fist while protesters walk past during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People dance during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant holding a sign stands in front of a mural during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant holding a flower and a sign talks to a police officer during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant holds a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant wearing a face mask takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant holding balloons takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A participant carries a flag during an All Black Lives Matter march. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Next Slideshows
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting
Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot dead by police.
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting
Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot dead by police.
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London
Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart.
Healthcare workers join protests against police brutality
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical workers join protests after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921
In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.