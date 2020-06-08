Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George...more
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators hold up signs and react in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator reacts infront of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators hold up signs in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A police officer receives medical attention after police clashed with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A demonstrator shouts through a megaphone outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators react in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman takes a picture of signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator pulls down a Union Jack during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator lies on the ground outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators hold up signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police clash with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators hold up signs on Vauxhall bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A demonstrator holds up a sign outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators take a knee in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators hold up signs outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators throw objects as they clash with Police in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman takes a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators attack a dummy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/John Sibley
A demonstrator is seen infront of a flare during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
