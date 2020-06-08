Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2020 | 10:00am EDT

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 33
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp;

A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez  

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez  
Close
2 / 33
Demonstrators hold up signs and react in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Demonstrators hold up signs and react in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold up signs and react in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
3 / 33
Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 33
A demonstrator reacts infront of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp;

A demonstrator reacts infront of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez  

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator reacts infront of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez  
Close
5 / 33
Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 33
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 33
Demonstrators hold up signs in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators hold up signs in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold up signs in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
8 / 33
A police officer receives medical attention after police clashed with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A police officer receives medical attention after police clashed with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A police officer receives medical attention after police clashed with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 33
Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez    

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez    
Close
10 / 33
A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
Close
11 / 33
A demonstrator shouts through a megaphone outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A demonstrator shouts through a megaphone outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator shouts through a megaphone outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 33
Demonstrators react in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators react in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators react in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 33
A woman takes a picture of signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman takes a picture of signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman takes a picture of signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 33
A demonstrator pulls down a Union Jack during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A demonstrator pulls down a Union Jack during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator pulls down a Union Jack during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 33
A demonstrator lies on the ground outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

A demonstrator lies on the ground outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator lies on the ground outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
16 / 33
Demonstrators hold up signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators hold up signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold up signs in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 33
Police clash with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police clash with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 33
Demonstrators hold up signs on Vauxhall bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators hold up signs on Vauxhall bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold up signs on Vauxhall bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
19 / 33
A demonstrator holds up a sign outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator holds up a sign outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
20 / 33
Demonstrators take a knee in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators take a knee in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators take a knee in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
21 / 33
A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
22 / 33
Demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 33
Demonstrators hold up signs outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators hold up signs outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold up signs outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 33
Demonstrators throw objects as they clash with Police in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators throw objects as they clash with Police in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators throw objects as they clash with Police in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 33
A woman takes a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman takes a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman takes a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
26 / 33
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
27 / 33
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
28 / 33
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
29 / 33
Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
30 / 33
Demonstrators attack a dummy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators attack a dummy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators attack a dummy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
31 / 33
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/John Sibley

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest, June 6. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
32 / 33
A demonstrator is seen infront of a flare during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

A demonstrator is seen infront of a flare during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls  

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A demonstrator is seen infront of a flare during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London, June 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls  
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Next Slideshows

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

Jun 07 2020
Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of...

Jun 07 2020
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of...

Jun 07 2020
Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.

Jun 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.

Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America

Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America

Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast