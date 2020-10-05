Tens of thousands march in Minsk
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital Minsk on...more
A woman reacts in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. The march is the latest in a series of rallies in Belarus since an Aug. 9 election in which...more
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. More than 100,000 people rallied in Minsk, the opposition news channel Nexta said on the...more
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition supporters hold a historical flag in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition supporters block a surveillance camera on a detention centre during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An opposition supporter argues with a police officer during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An opposition supporter holds a picture of detained Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An opposition supporter in the colours of the historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An opposition supporter holding a historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Police use a water cannon during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man shows a historical flag during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
