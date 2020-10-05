Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2020 | 2:57pm EDT

Tens of thousands march in Minsk

An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday to demand that authorities free political prisoners, prompting police to turn water cannon on them. REUTERS/Stringer

An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital Minsk on...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday to demand that authorities free political prisoners, prompting police to turn water cannon on them. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
A woman reacts in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. The march is the latest in a series of rallies in Belarus since an Aug. 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say it was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman reacts in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. The march is the latest in a series of rallies in Belarus since an Aug. 9 election in which...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman reacts in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. The march is the latest in a series of rallies in Belarus since an Aug. 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say it was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. More than 100,000 people rallied in Minsk, the opposition news channel Nexta said on the messaging app Telegram. Official estimates are usually lower. REUTERS/Stringer

An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. More than 100,000 people rallied in Minsk, the opposition news channel Nexta said on the...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. More than 100,000 people rallied in Minsk, the opposition news channel Nexta said on the messaging app Telegram. Official estimates are usually lower. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stringer

People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
A woman walks past law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks past law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman walks past law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stringer

An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter stands next to a police water cannon truck during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Opposition supporters hold a historical flag in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Opposition supporters hold a historical flag in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Opposition supporters hold a historical flag in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Opposition supporters block a surveillance camera on a detention centre during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Opposition supporters block a surveillance camera on a detention centre during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Opposition supporters block a surveillance camera on a detention centre during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
An opposition supporter argues with a police officer during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stringer

An opposition supporter argues with a police officer during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter argues with a police officer during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
An opposition supporter holds a picture of detained Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

An opposition supporter holds a picture of detained Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter holds a picture of detained Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
People attend an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
An opposition supporter in the colours of the historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

An opposition supporter in the colours of the historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter in the colours of the historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Law enforcement officers block a street during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
An opposition supporter holding a historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

An opposition supporter holding a historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
An opposition supporter holding a historical flag attends a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Police use a water cannon during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Police use a water cannon during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Police use a water cannon during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
A man shows a historical flag during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A man shows a historical flag during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A man shows a historical flag during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Next Slideshows

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

President Trump is treated for coronavirus at a military hospital, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls...

1:59pm EDT
Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law...

12:07pm EDT
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

11:53am EDT
Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Members of the Black militia group NFAC march in Lafayette, Louisiana.

9:41am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

The Brazilian military provided medical care to the coronavirus-hit Guajajara tribe, Amazon's 'guardians of the forest', amid criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic.

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

President Trump is treated for coronavirus at a military hospital, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to reelect him.

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Members of the Black militia group NFAC march in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases.

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast