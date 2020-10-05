Tens of thousands march in Minsk

A woman reacts in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. The march is the latest in a series of rallies in Belarus since an Aug. 9 election in which...more

A woman reacts in front of law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 4, 2020. The march is the latest in a series of rallies in Belarus since an Aug. 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say it was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power. REUTERS/Stringer

Close