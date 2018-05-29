Edition:
Tension rises on Israel-Gaza border

Black smoke is seen near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza city. Palestinian militants launched on Tuesday their heaviest barrages against Israel since the 2014 Gaza war and Israeli aircraft struck back in a surge of fighting after weeks of border violence. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
People stand in a kindergarten yard damaged by mortar shells fired from the Gaza Strip that landed near it, in a Kibbutz on the Israeli side of the Israeli-Gaza border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A man holds shrapnel from mortar shells fired from the Gaza Strip that landed near a kindergarten, in a Kibbutz on the Israeli side of the Israeli-Gaza border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A woman walks out of a kindergarten, where damages caused by mortar shells fired from the Gaza Strip that landed near it, can be seen on its wall, in a Kibbutz on the Israeli side of the Israeli-Gaza border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Women react after a siren is sounded, in a Kibbutz on the Israeli side of the Israeli-Gaza border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A relative reacts during the funeral of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant, who was killed in Israeli tank shelling, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A relative mourns during the funeral of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant, who was killed in Israeli tank shelling, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Palestinians inspect an Islamic Jihad observation post after it was targeted in Israeli tank shelling, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A relative of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant, who was killed in an Israeli tank shelling that targeted an observation post, reacts at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) drives on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
