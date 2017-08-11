Edition:
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures with a machete in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 11, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a sign in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 11, 2017
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, attends a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 10, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga carries a banner and shouts slogans as others run along a street in Humura neighborhood, in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga gesture and chant slogans as they walk along a street in Humura neighborhood, in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 10, 2017
An election campaign billboard displaying Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto is pictured in Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 10, 2017
A protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga reacts during clashes with police in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Friday, August 11, 2017
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga shouts in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 11, 2017
A Kenyan policeman kicks a burning tire set on fire by protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga during clashes in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Friday, August 11, 2017
People react along a street in Kisumu, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, August 10, 2017
A protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga lifts a stone during clashes with police in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Friday, August 11, 2017
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga hold up boulders in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 10, 2017
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
An anti riot policeman attempts to disperse people from the street as a woman carrying vegetables walks past in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Anti riot policemen beat protesters to disperse them in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga sets up flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds his poster in front of a burning barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A woman cries after a supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga was killed by police, witnesses said, in Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A demonstrator supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a rifle cartridge he claims was shot by Kenyan riot police in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A demonstrator supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga wears a mask as he protests in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A woman jumps as supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga confront Kenyan riot police in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Anti-riot police officers deploy in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade set on fire in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Policemen run in front of a burning barricade in Mathare slum, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of barricades in Mathare slum, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga set barricades on fire in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Demonstrators set barricades on fire and shout slogans in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Anti riot policemen beat one of the protesters to disperse them in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A Kenyan riot policeman fires a tear gas canister toward demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Kenyan anti riot police deploy as demonstrators set tires on fire in Kisumu, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
