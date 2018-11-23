Tensions rise in Tijuana

Maria del Carmen Mejia, a migrant from Honduras, cries as she stands at the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. Maria, a single mother of three, says she is crying...more

Maria del Carmen Mejia, a migrant from Honduras, cries as she stands at the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. Maria, a single mother of three, says she is crying because she wishes to cross to the United States to be able to work and give her children a better life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

