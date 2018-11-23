Tensions rise in Tijuana
Fernando Velosque, a 6-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of...more
Migrants negotiate with Mexican policemen during their gathering near the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Michael Joel Miranda, an 8-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, holds a U.S flag in front of Mexican riot police at the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018....more
Maria del Carmen Mejia, a migrant from Honduras, cries as she stands at the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. Maria, a single mother of three, says she is crying...more
A migrant boy looks out from behind the riot shield of a Mexican policeman near the El Chaparral port of entry of border crossing between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers participate in a scheduled large-scale operational readiness exercise at the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers participate in a scheduled large-scale operational readiness exercise at the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants make their way to the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant boy plays in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A police officer works at the scene after a shooting incident near to a temporary shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Workers build a barrier over the line that marks the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants ride on the back of a truck while making their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, in Mexicali, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Mexican soldier helps to prepare food outside of a temporary shelter used for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants take a shower outside of a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Frances, a migrant woman from Honduras, puts body lotion on her 1-year-old daughter Sujey in Tijuana, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant stands in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant man awakes under a tarp with his family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018....more
A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator holds a placard that read, "Not to the invasion" during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash during a protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holding a placard that reads, "Immigrants yes, illegals not" attends to a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator, part of a protest march against migrants, shouts towards a line of police in riot gear who were standing guard over a temporary shelter housing a caravan, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men, for and against migrants, shout on the sidelines of a protest against migrants in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The shadow from the border wall is cast on migrants from El Salvador as they are apprehended by the U.S. border patrol, after entering the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Migrants clean themselves and wash their clothes in front of the border wall with the United States, while they stay in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant is detained by police officers for being drunk outside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers build a barrier over the line that marks the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ramiro Pacheco, a migrant from Honduras, does a back flip in front of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, while he stays with fellow migrants in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico...more
