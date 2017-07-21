Edition:
Fri Jul 21, 2017

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians carry a person during clashes with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians pray on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Israeli police check a Palestinian man at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old city on Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
