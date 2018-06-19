Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Immigrant children are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The inside of a dormitory at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
The Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
A medical clinic at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An intake room at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
The Tornillo facility, a shelter for children of detained migrants, is seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
A mobile medical unit parked at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
