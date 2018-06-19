Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2018 | 11:50pm EDT

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 21
Immigrant children are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 21
Immigrant children are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 21
The inside of a dormitory at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

The inside of a dormitory at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
The inside of a dormitory at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 21
The Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

The Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
The Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 21
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 21
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 21
A medical clinic at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

A medical clinic at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A medical clinic at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 21
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
9 / 21
A medical clinic at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

A medical clinic at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A medical clinic at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 21
An intake room at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

An intake room at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
An intake room at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 21
Immigrant children are being housed in tents by the Department of Homeland Security next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children are being housed in tents by the Department of Homeland Security next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children are being housed in tents by the Department of Homeland Security next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 21
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 21
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
14 / 21
The Tornillo facility, a shelter for children of detained migrants, is seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

The Tornillo facility, a shelter for children of detained migrants, is seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
The Tornillo facility, a shelter for children of detained migrants, is seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 21
The Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

The Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
The Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 21
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Children of detained migrants play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment as seen through a border fence near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) port of entry in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
17 / 21
A mobile medical unit parked at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

A mobile medical unit parked at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A mobile medical unit parked at the Tornillo facility in Tornillo, Texas. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 21
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 21
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 21
Immigrant children are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 21

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

England 2 - Tunisia - 1

England 2 - Tunisia - 1

England takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

Jun 18 2018
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency...

Jun 18 2018
Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.

Jun 18 2018
Inside a Texas border detention facility

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Images from inside the Rio Grande Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas.

Jun 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

England 2 - Tunisia - 1

England 2 - Tunisia - 1

England takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency said.

Miniature memories

Miniature memories

Hank Cheng, has been creating remarkably realistic model street scenes influenced by his life in an attempt to preserve his memories for the future.

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium takes on Panama in World Cup action.

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Images from inside the Rio Grande Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas.

Sweden 1 - South Korea 0

Sweden 1 - South Korea 0

Sweden takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast