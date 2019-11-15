Edition:
Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza November 14, 2019. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms. Islamic Jihad said an Egyptian-mediated truce went into effect at 0330 GMT, about 48 hours after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike, deeming him an imminent threat. Occasional rocket fire from Gaza and a retaliatory Israeli air strike broke the calm, but the ceasefire largely held. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted as he reacts at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in the funeral of their comrade in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Israeli soldiers stand atop armoured personnel carriers in a staging area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits at the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
People run to take shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets sound as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
An explosion from an interception missile fired by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A Palestinian boy carries his brother as he walks through the debris of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
People and members of the media gather around the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a blazing tree after a factory caught on fire in Sderot, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Children play with scouts who came to visit them inside a bomb shelter as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
An injured woman is evacuated to hospital after a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Palestinians gather at the scene of an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Sderot, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Smoke rises following an explosion in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta during his funeral in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
An explosion is seen on a highway near Ashdod, Israel, in this still image taken from CCTV footage obtained by Reuters November 12, 2019. Netivey Israel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Israeli sappers carry the remains of a rocket in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Palestinians inspect a damaged building in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Smoke rises following an explosion in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
