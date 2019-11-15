Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza November 14, 2019. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday but a lasting ceasefire...more
A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted as he reacts at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in the funeral of their comrade in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand atop armoured personnel carriers in a staging area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits at the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People run to take shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets sound as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An explosion from an interception missile fired by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian boy carries his brother as he walks through the debris of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People and members of the media gather around the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a blazing tree after a factory caught on fire in Sderot, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Children play with scouts who came to visit them inside a bomb shelter as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An injured woman is evacuated to hospital after a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians gather at the scene of an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Sderot, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises following an explosion in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta during his funeral in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An explosion is seen on a highway near Ashdod, Israel, in this still image taken from CCTV footage obtained by Reuters November 12, 2019. Netivey Israel/Handout via REUTERS
Israeli sappers carry the remains of a rocket in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Palestinians inspect a damaged building in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following an explosion in Gaza November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
