Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza November 14, 2019. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms. Islamic Jihad said an Egyptian-mediated truce went into effect at 0330 GMT, about 48 hours after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike, deeming him an imminent threat. Occasional rocket fire from Gaza and a retaliatory Israeli air strike broke the calm, but the ceasefire largely held. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

