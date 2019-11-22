Edition:
Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, California. The cracked window glass occurred during a demonstration on the strength of the glass. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The Cybertruck, Tesla's first electric pickup truck, in a picture released by the company. Tesla/via REUTERS

Tesla's launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its "armored glass" windows shattered, but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Musk singled out the Ford F-150, the top-selling vehicle in the United States, to highlight the capabilities of the Cybertruck, showing an edited video of the two trucks in a back-to-back "tug-of-war" in which the Tesla truck wins. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

"Musk has been enthusiastic about his Blade Runner-inspired design for months, but we were still surprised how futuristic he went with this one and believe it may shatter his dreams," Cowen analysts wrote in a note. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The U.S. pickup truck market is one of the world's most profitable vehicle segments and is dominated by Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler. Pickup buyers are fiercely brand loyal and are viewed as traditional in their choice of vehicle. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

With a starting price of $39,900, the Cybertruck takes aim at the heart of Detroit automakers' profits, while drawing familiar support from Tesla watchers online. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Some Wall Street analysts praised the launch on Friday, but others doubted the futuristic design's mass appeal. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

