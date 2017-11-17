Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of...
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the Latin Grammys
Highlights from the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Latin Grammy red carpet
Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.