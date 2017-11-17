Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 17, 2017 | 7:46am EST

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Close
1 / 15
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 15
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 16 2017
Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of...

Nov 16 2017
Deadly flash floods in Greece

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.

Nov 16 2017
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Nov 16 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Latin Grammys

Best of the Latin Grammys

Highlights from the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy red carpet

Latin Grammy red carpet

Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.

Deadly flash floods in Greece

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Inside the Museum of the Bible

Inside the Museum of the Bible

Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast