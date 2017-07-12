Testing THAAD
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. The United States said it shot down a simulated, incoming...more
The THAAD weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. The test was the first-ever of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system...more
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. A ground-based missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. Lockheed Martin Corp, the prime contractor for the THAAD system, said it could intercept incoming missiles both inside and outside the Earth's...more
A THAAD interceptor (top L) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. In order to hit the mainland United States, North Korea would need to fire an ICBM, which is defined as a missile with a range greater than 3,400 miles (5,500...more
Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. THAAD's success rate in testing is far higher than the one for America's Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which is...more
Military vehicles and containers are seen at a golf course where a THAAD system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. The United States deployed THAAD to South Korea this year to guard against North Korea's shorter-range missiles. That...more
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. Earlier this month Moscow and Beijing, in a joint statement, called on Washington to immediately halt deployment of THAAD in South Korea. The statement...more
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. John Schilling, a contributor to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, downplayed the idea that THAAD might be seen as a backup to hit a longer range ICBM,...more
Next Slideshows
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.
The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.
Funeral for slain NYPD officer
Mourners bid farewell to New York police officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot in the head as she sat in a mobile command truck in the Bronx.
China's first aircraft carrier
China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.