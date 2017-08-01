Testing the USS Gerald R. Ford
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean July 28, 2017....more
A U.S. Navy sailor guides an F/A-18F Super Hornet onto the EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam-piston catapult. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Liz Thompson/Handout via REUTERS
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Darius Jarmon lubricates the new EMALS electromagnetic aircraft launching system. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Murray/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet jet piloted by LCDR Jamie R. Struck approaches the USS Gerald R. Ford to make the first landing using the AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet approaches the USS Gerald R. Ford to use the new AAG arrested landing system. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet jet approaches the USS Gerald R. Ford to use the AAG arrested landing system. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz/Handout via REUTERS
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/Handout via REUTERS
