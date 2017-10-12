Testing Trump's border wall
Prototypes for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A prototype for Trump's border wall with Mexico is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A prototype for Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Part of a prototype for Trump's border wall. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
People work in San Diego at the construction site of prototypes. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A prototype for Trump's border wall. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A prototype for Trump's border wall. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A U.S. border patrol car drives near the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Next Slideshows
Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil
Spaniards line the streets as unionists use a public holiday to demonstrate unity in the face of moves by Catalonia to declare independence.
Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma
Images from the island of Barbuda a month after Hurricane Irma.
Puerto Rico from above
Aerial images of the devastation to the island.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.