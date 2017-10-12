Edition:
Testing Trump's border wall

Prototypes for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A prototype for Trump's border wall with Mexico is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A prototype for Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Part of a prototype for Trump's border wall. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

People work in San Diego at the construction site of prototypes. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A prototype for Trump's border wall. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A prototype for Trump's border wall. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A U.S. border patrol car drives near the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

