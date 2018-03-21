Texas bombing suspect blows self up
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Law enforcement personnel investigate the surroundings of a house linked to the bomber in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Law enforcement personnel investigate a home where the bomber was suspected to have lived in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Law enforcement and fire personnel attend the scene where a serial bombing suspect died at the side of the highway near Round Rock, north of Austin, Texas, March 21, 2018, REUTERS/DroneBase
Law enforcement personnel investigate the surroundings of a house linked to the bomber in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle blocks a street into the neighborhood where the Austin bomb suspect may lived in Pfluggerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
Law enforcement personnel investigate the surroundings of a house linked to the bomber in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A home targeted by a bomb blast that killed a man earlier in the month is pictured on Haverford Drive in Austin, Texas, March 20. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An officer with Schertz Police Department holds a FedEx truck from entering the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Law enforcement personnel are seen outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A FedEx truck is seen outside FedEx facility following the blast, in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Schertz Police block off Doerr Lane near the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Law enforcement personnel attend the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Law enforcement personnel attend the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
An FBI agent is seen at the crime scene on Republic of Texas Boulevard following an explosion in Austin, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Schertz Police block off Doerr Lane near the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin. Two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion of a bomb that may have been detonated by a trip wire, police said in the Texas capital, where...more
FBI agents walk towards a crime scene on Mission Oaks Boulevard following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
FBI agents wait to enter a restricted area following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2 is seen boarded-up in Austin March 12, 2018. Investigators are still looking for the culprits behind the three parcel bombs that exploded in three separate east side neighborhoods...more
Police and FBI officers at the scene of an explosion in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A police officer guards the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
An FBI agent walks toward the crime scene after arriving at the scene of an explosion near north Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Isaac Machado hides behind his hat with his mother Delores just outside the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Next Slideshows
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria
More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.
The ruins of Mosul
Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.
Hunger brings death after Congo violence
The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blasting into space
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.
Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls
Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.
Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs
Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.
Winter in spring
Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria
More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.
The ruins of Mosul
Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.
Hunger brings death after Congo violence
The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.