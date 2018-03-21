Edition:
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2018 | 2:47pm EDT

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate the surroundings of a house linked to the bomber in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate a home where the bomber was suspected to have lived in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Law enforcement and fire personnel attend the scene where a serial bombing suspect died at the side of the highway near Round Rock, north of Austin, Texas, March 21, 2018, REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate the surroundings of a house linked to the bomber in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle blocks a street into the neighborhood where the Austin bomb suspect may lived in Pfluggerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate the surroundings of a house linked to the bomber in Pflugerville, Texas, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A home targeted by a bomb blast that killed a man earlier in the month is pictured on Haverford Drive in Austin, Texas, March 20. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
An officer with Schertz Police Department holds a FedEx truck from entering the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Law enforcement personnel are seen outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A FedEx truck is seen outside FedEx facility following the blast, in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Schertz Police block off Doerr Lane near the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Law enforcement personnel attend the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Law enforcement personnel attend the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
An FBI agent is seen at the crime scene on Republic of Texas Boulevard following an explosion in Austin, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Schertz Police block off Doerr Lane near the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin. Two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion of a bomb that may have been detonated by a trip wire, police said in the Texas capital, where earlier this month three parcel bombs killed two people March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
FBI agents walk towards a crime scene on Mission Oaks Boulevard following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
FBI agents wait to enter a restricted area following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2 is seen boarded-up in Austin March 12, 2018. Investigators are still looking for the culprits behind the three parcel bombs that exploded in three separate east side neighborhoods of the city, killing two African-American males and leaving a 75-year-old Hispanic woman fighting for her life. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Police and FBI officers at the scene of an explosion in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A police officer guards the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
An FBI agent walks toward the crime scene after arriving at the scene of an explosion near north Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Isaac Machado hides behind his hat with his mother Delores just outside the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
