Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2 is seen boarded-up in Austin March 12, 2018. Investigators are still looking for the culprits behind the three parcel bombs that exploded in three separate east side neighborhoods of the city, killing two African-American males and leaving a 75-year-old Hispanic woman fighting for her life. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

