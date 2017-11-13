Texas church reopens after shooting
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack last week, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chairs and roses show where people were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chairs and roses show where Marc and Noah Holcombe were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A chair and a rose shows where Haley Krueger was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chairs and roses show where Joann and Brooke Ward and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chairs and roses mark where worshipers were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Bible open to the book of Proverbs is seen at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed one week ago, as the church opens to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S. November 12,...more
People react as they look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman prays in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A chair and roses shows where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (3rd L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A chair and a rose is displayed where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman and her children look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A member of the media walks inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
