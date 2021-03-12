Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 12, 2021 | 10:03am EST

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted on Wednesday, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted on Wednesday, a move some heralded as freedom and others as...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted on Wednesday, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
1 / 14
Terry Masters and Robert Segovia watch their masks burn in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. On paper, Texas' rollback of coronavirus mitigation efforts is the most sweeping seen in the United States, along with a similar measure in Mississippi. In practice, vast swaths of Texas have rarely enforced mask or occupancy mandates in the past year, anyway. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Terry Masters and Robert Segovia watch their masks burn in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Terry Masters and Robert Segovia watch their masks burn in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. On paper, Texas' rollback of coronavirus mitigation efforts is the most sweeping seen in the United States, along with a similar measure in Mississippi. In practice, vast swaths of Texas have rarely enforced mask or occupancy mandates in the past year, anyway. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
2 / 14
A mask burns in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

A mask burns in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A mask burns in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
3 / 14
People share drinks and eat crawfish inside of Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Several major retailers, grocery and restaurant chains in Texas said they would still require that masks be worn in their stores, which under Governor Greg Abbott's order relaxing restrictions is their right. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People share drinks and eat crawfish inside of Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Several major retailers, grocery and restaurant chains in Texas said they would still require that masks be worn in their stores, which under Governor Greg...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People share drinks and eat crawfish inside of Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Several major retailers, grocery and restaurant chains in Texas said they would still require that masks be worn in their stores, which under Governor Greg Abbott's order relaxing restrictions is their right. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
4 / 14
People eat breakfast at Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

People eat breakfast at Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People eat breakfast at Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
5 / 14
People work at the kitchen of Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

People work at the kitchen of Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People work at the kitchen of Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
6 / 14
A guest looks at food during the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

A guest looks at food during the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A guest looks at food during the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
7 / 14
Guests drop their masks into a fire at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Guests drop their masks into a fire at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Guests drop their masks into a fire at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
8 / 14
Motivational speaker Kennan Williams speaks at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Motivational speaker Kennan Williams speaks at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Motivational speaker Kennan Williams speaks at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
9 / 14
Guests attend the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Guests attend the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Guests attend the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
10 / 14
People wait in line to order at a coffee shop in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People wait in line to order at a coffee shop in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People wait in line to order at a coffee shop in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
11 / 14
An employee at Tecovas, a cowboy boot store, wears a mask in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

An employee at Tecovas, a cowboy boot store, wears a mask in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
An employee at Tecovas, a cowboy boot store, wears a mask in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
12 / 14
A waiter serves customers at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandated lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A waiter serves customers at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandated lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A waiter serves customers at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandated lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
13 / 14
A waiter wears a mask at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandate lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A waiter wears a mask at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandate lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A waiter wears a mask at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandate lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

Next Slideshows

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.

Mar 11 2021
Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19, barging down walkways to urge...

Mar 11 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 11 2021
One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

Government-mandated shutdowns of businesses and any non-essential activities in much of the world unleashed a wave of joblessness not seen since the Great...

Mar 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19, barging down walkways to urge people to wear masks to contain the virus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

Government-mandated shutdowns of businesses and any non-essential activities in much of the world unleashed a wave of joblessness not seen since the Great Depression.

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan mourns about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

One year with COVID: Alone in a pandemic

One year with COVID: Alone in a pandemic

Scenes of isolation in a socially distanced world.

Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster

Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, leaving nearly 20,000 people dead and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

Coronavirus cases soar throughout Kansas, forcing rural doctors to call larger hospitals in search of an ICU beds.

Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast