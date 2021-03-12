Texas ends statewide mask mandate
People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted on Wednesday, a move some heralded as freedom and others as...more
Terry Masters and Robert Segovia watch their masks burn in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10,...more
A mask burns in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
People share drinks and eat crawfish inside of Bar 5015 in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. Several major retailers, grocery and restaurant chains in Texas said they would still require that masks be worn in their stores, which under Governor Greg...more
People eat breakfast at Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
People work at the kitchen of Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
A guest looks at food during the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Guests drop their masks into a fire at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Motivational speaker Kennan Williams speaks at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Guests attend the "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
People wait in line to order at a coffee shop in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An employee at Tecovas, a cowboy boot store, wears a mask in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A waiter serves customers at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandated lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A waiter wears a mask at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, a day before the mask mandate lifted in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
