Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Terry Masters and Robert Segovia watch their masks burn in a fire, symbolizing the feeling of release from government lockdowns and mandates, at a "Texas is Open Party" hosted by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives in Allen, near Dallas, Texas, March 10, 2021. On paper, Texas' rollback of coronavirus mitigation efforts is the most sweeping seen in the United States, along with a similar measure in Mississippi. In practice, vast swaths of Texas have rarely enforced mask or occupancy mandates in the past year, anyway. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

