Texas family mourns father lost to COVID
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Dwayne Blanks, who died of COVID-19, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. Greg died on January 17 at the age of 50. The father of 7 served in the U.S. Army and later built a...more
Kenya Blanks and Bryanna Danas pay their respects at the burial site of their father. The funeral service was held graveside at San Felipe Community Cemetery, with the number of attendees limited due to the pandemic. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family and friends comfort Greg's wife Lila Tijerina. The couple both got sick, but the family isn't sure where they contracted the virus. Lila was on the mend, but Greg, who had well-managed diabetes, took a turn for the worse. REUTERS/Callaghan...more
Bryanna Danas pays her respects at the burial site of her father. Lila wanted to take him to the emergency room, but Greg said he was okay. That evening, he collapsed and Lila called 911. Responders found a very light pulse and he was taken to...more
Funeral director Chuck Pryor hops down from an old red pickup truck. Greg loved cars and was was driven to his funeral service in the bed. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Many people in attendance dressed in blue and white to honor his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. The flowers matched the team colors as well. A Cowboys flag was flown out of the window of a car in the procession. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family and friends gather ahead of the funeral of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family and friends gather for the funeral of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Helen Tyler wears a mask at the funeral of her nephew Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pallbearers lift the casket of Gregory Blanks into a vault at his funeral. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Lila Blanks touches the casket of her husband before the funeral. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family and friends gather for the funeral of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Helen Tyler wears a mask at the funeral of her nephew Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Lee Cruz Trevino, Brandon Danas and Cambrien Lang pay their respects at the burial site of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family and friends gather for the funeral of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriela Godinez watches as the casket of Gregory Blanks is prepared for the procession ahead of his funeral. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family and friends gather for the funeral of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Family and friends gather for the funeral of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Funeral director Chuck Pryor removes the American flag from the casket of Gregory Blanks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Funeral director Chuck Pryor oversees as the cemetery is prepared for the burial. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
