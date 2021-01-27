Texas family mourns father lost to COVID

Bryanna Danas pays her respects at the burial site of her father. Lila wanted to take him to the emergency room, but Greg said he was okay. That evening, he collapsed and Lila called 911. Responders found a very light pulse and he was taken to...more

Bryanna Danas pays her respects at the burial site of her father. Lila wanted to take him to the emergency room, but Greg said he was okay. That evening, he collapsed and Lila called 911. Responders found a very light pulse and he was taken to Memorial Hermann, where he died. Lila was able to say goodbye. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Close