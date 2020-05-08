Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday, said she had worked through her first pregnancy with ease...more
"I called in to say I'm not coming," Salinas said. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot." ...more
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas eats alongside her daughter, Macie. The hospital reassigned her to a part-time job in another building doing patient follow-ups by phone. The fewer work hours reduced her income, but safety was her priority. ...more
She loves caring for patients, but is also grateful for the extra time at home with her husband Tim, 35, a math teacher and football coach, and their one-year-old daughter Macie. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas sits with her husband, Tim, after her shift at the hospital in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
"As frustrating as it was to be a nurse, now that I'm not at the bedside I'm feeling a bit guilty. I'm working in an office," she said. "My husband gets a little stir crazy, and the baby wants to go places. But there's nothing more important than...more
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas awaits the birth of her son in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Samantha Salinas watches as her husband, Tim, entertains their daughter, Macie. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Samantha Salinas feeds her daughter, Macie. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas takes her daughter Macie's shoes off. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Samantha Salinas watches as her husband, Tim, helps their daughter, Macie, use the bathroom in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Next Slideshows
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Lonely London at night under lockdown
Nighttime scenes from across London during the coronavirus lockdown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions
Motherhood in a pandemic
A look at the bonds between mother and child on Mother's Day amid the coronavirus.
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day
Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.
UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.
Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong
Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.