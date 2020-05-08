Edition:
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday, said she had worked through her first pregnancy with ease in San Antonio, Texas. But news that COVID-19 patients were checking into her intensive care unit in April prompted her to make some changes. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives. The 33-year-old nurse, whose second child is due on Friday, said she had worked through her first pregnancy with ease in San Antonio, Texas. But news that COVID-19 patients were checking into her intensive care unit in April prompted her to make some changes.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
"I called in to say I'm not coming," Salinas said. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot." &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
"I called in to say I'm not coming," Salinas said. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot."  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas eats alongside her daughter, Macie. The hospital reassigned her to a part-time job in another building doing patient follow-ups by phone. The fewer work hours reduced her income, but safety was her priority.&nbsp; REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas eats alongside her daughter, Macie. The hospital reassigned her to a part-time job in another building doing patient follow-ups by phone. The fewer work hours reduced her income, but safety was her priority.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
She loves caring for patients, but is also grateful for the extra time at home with her husband Tim, 35, a math teacher and football coach, and their one-year-old daughter Macie.&nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
She loves caring for patients, but is also grateful for the extra time at home with her husband Tim, 35, a math teacher and football coach, and their one-year-old daughter Macie. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas sits with her husband, Tim, after her shift at the hospital in San Antonio, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas sits with her husband, Tim, after her shift at the hospital in San Antonio, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
"As frustrating as it was to be a nurse, now that I'm not at the bedside I'm feeling a bit guilty. I'm working in an office," she said. "My husband gets a little stir crazy, and the baby wants to go places. But there's nothing more important than protecting us." &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
"As frustrating as it was to be a nurse, now that I'm not at the bedside I'm feeling a bit guilty. I'm working in an office," she said. "My husband gets a little stir crazy, and the baby wants to go places. But there's nothing more important than protecting us."  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas awaits the birth of her son in San Antonio, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas awaits the birth of her son in San Antonio, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Samantha Salinas watches as her husband, Tim, entertains their daughter, Macie. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Samantha Salinas watches as her husband, Tim, entertains their daughter, Macie.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Samantha Salinas feeds her daughter, Macie. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Samantha Salinas feeds her daughter, Macie.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas takes her daughter Macie's shoes off. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas takes her daughter Macie's shoes off.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Samantha Salinas watches as her husband, Tim, helps their daughter, Macie, use the bathroom in San Antonio, Texas. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Samantha Salinas watches as her husband, Tim, helps their daughter, Macie, use the bathroom in San Antonio, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
