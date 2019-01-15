Texas tent city holding migrant children to close
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2018. A tent city in Texas for migrant teens will close, the U.S. government said January 11, and...more
A tent city in Tornillo is seen in this image released on October 12, 2018. The shelter in Tornillo, Texas opened in June to house migrant children, many of whom were Central Americans who crossed the border alone. Immigration advocates raised...more
A child's hair is worked on at a tent city in this image released October 12, 2018. "As of this weekend, the last group of unaccompanied alien children will have been transferred or discharged" and the shelter was on a "path towards closure," said...more
Clothes hung and displayed with words reading "You are not alone " are seen near a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. BCFS, the San Antonio-based nonprofit running the temporary shelter for the U.S. government, said earlier on Friday that...more
A worker moves boxes with items at a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. At its peak in December the sprawling field of beige-colored tents in the Texan desert near the border housed 2,800 teenagers, according to BCFS. As of Jan. 6 there were...more
An activist looks from behind a fence near a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. Protesters who have been monitoring the camp said they have seen a steady outflow of infrastructure. BCFS confirmed to Reuters it was working to demobilize the...more
Children are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Children work on study guide at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Workers stand next to construction equipment at a tent encampment in Tornillo, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Bunk beds are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Immigrant children are shown walking in single file at the facility in Tornillo, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
A truck transporting thermal insulation material is pictured leaving the area of a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A banner placed by activists hangs from a fence near the tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. The banner reads "Let our children go." REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A general view of an area containing a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Food preparation is seen at the Tornillo facility, in this undated image obtained June 25, 2018. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Handout via REUTERS
Sandwiches at a tent city are seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Fruits are on display at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Children are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
An outdoor facility at a tent city is seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Workers construct tents and a playing field for immigrant children in Tornillo, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment in Tornillo, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An outdoor set up at a tent city is seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
The Tornillo facility is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters June 25, 2018. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Handout via REUTERS
Medical facilities are seen at the Tornillo facility, in this image obtained by Reuters June 25, 2018. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Handout via REUTERS
A vanity facility at a tent city is seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS
Tents are seen in Tornillo, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Immigrant children are housed in tents in Tornillo, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Security officers keep watch over a tent encampment in Tornillo, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
