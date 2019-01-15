Edition:
Texas tent city holding migrant children to close

Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2018. A tent city in Texas for migrant teens will close, the U.S. government said January 11, and the children held in what had become a controversial symbol of President Donald Trump's migration policy will be transferred to sponsors or other shelters. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
A tent city in Tornillo is seen in this image released on October 12, 2018. The shelter in Tornillo, Texas opened in June to house migrant children, many of whom were Central Americans who crossed the border alone. Immigration advocates raised concerns about how long the minors were staying in the tents and some protesters had set up camp near the facility. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
A child's hair is worked on at a tent city in this image released October 12, 2018. "As of this weekend, the last group of unaccompanied alien children will have been transferred or discharged" and the shelter was on a "path towards closure," said Lynn Johnson, Assistant Secretary of the Administration for Children and Families (ACF). Johnson said the majority of the children were released to sponsors, usually family members, in the United States, while some were transferred to other shelters. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Clothes hung and displayed with words reading "You are not alone " are seen near a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. BCFS, the San Antonio-based nonprofit running the temporary shelter for the U.S. government, said earlier on Friday that "there are no more children in Tornillo." The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the ACF, had said there were more than 850 migrants being held in Tornillo as recently as Jan. 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A worker moves boxes with items at a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. At its peak in December the sprawling field of beige-colored tents in the Texan desert near the border housed 2,800 teenagers, according to BCFS. As of Jan. 6 there were still approximately 11,400 unaccompanied children in HHS custody across the country, the government said. Once minors are released, they can pursue their immigration cases while living in the United States, with many seeking to apply for asylum. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
An activist looks from behind a fence near a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. Protesters who have been monitoring the camp said they have seen a steady outflow of infrastructure. BCFS confirmed to Reuters it was working to demobilize the facility and removing shelter trailers and tents. "This tent city should never have stood in the first place but it is welcome news that it will be gone," tweeted Will Hurd, a Republican U.S. congressman from Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Children are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Children work on study guide at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Workers stand next to construction equipment at a tent encampment in Tornillo, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Bunk beds are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Immigrant children are shown walking in single file at the facility in Tornillo, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Children are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
A truck transporting thermal insulation material is pictured leaving the area of a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A banner placed by activists hangs from a fence near the tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. The banner reads "Let our children go." REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A general view of an area containing a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Food preparation is seen at the Tornillo facility, in this undated image obtained June 25, 2018. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Sandwiches at a tent city are seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Fruits are on display at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Children are seen at a tent city in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
An outdoor facility at a tent city is seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Workers construct tents and a playing field for immigrant children in Tornillo, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Children play soccer at a newly constructed tent encampment in Tornillo, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
An outdoor set up at a tent city is seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The Tornillo facility is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters June 25, 2018. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Medical facilities are seen at the Tornillo facility, in this image obtained by Reuters June 25, 2018. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A vanity facility at a tent city is seen in Tornillo, in this image released on October 12, 2018. Courtesy HHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Tents are seen in Tornillo, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Immigrant children are housed in tents in Tornillo, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Security officers keep watch over a tent encampment in Tornillo, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
