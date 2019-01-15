Texas tent city holding migrant children to close

An activist looks from behind a fence near a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. Protesters who have been monitoring the camp said they have seen a steady outflow of infrastructure. BCFS confirmed to Reuters it was working to demobilize the...more

An activist looks from behind a fence near a tent city in Tornillo, January 12, 2019. Protesters who have been monitoring the camp said they have seen a steady outflow of infrastructure. BCFS confirmed to Reuters it was working to demobilize the facility and removing shelter trailers and tents. "This tent city should never have stood in the first place but it is welcome news that it will be gone," tweeted Will Hurd, a Republican U.S. congressman from Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

