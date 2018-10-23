Thai buffalo racing

Yatanyu Yansri rides a water buffalo owned by Anan Chalermlarb during a practice session, Thailand October 18, 2018. Anan has been involved in water buffalo racing for 45 years, first as a rider and now as trainer. "I have to continue with this...more

Yatanyu Yansri rides a water buffalo owned by Anan Chalermlarb during a practice session, Thailand October 18, 2018. Anan has been involved in water buffalo racing for 45 years, first as a rider and now as trainer. "I have to continue with this sport and my son will take over after I'm gone," he said. "If we don't do this, then there is a chance that these races may disappear." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close