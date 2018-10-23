Thai buffalo racing
Jockeys compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand October 23, 2018. Muddy water buffalo races mark the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the rice harvest, in a tradition that dates back more than...more
A water buffalo, owned by Anan Chalermlarb, has a shower before a practice session ahead of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, October 18, 2018. Locals and tourists flock to the races around the dirt track in the seaside province of Chonburi,...more
People walk with water buffaloes owned by Anan Chalermlarb during a practice session, October 18, 2018. The races date back to the 1800s when rice farmers wanted to give thanks to their beasts of burden. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anan Chalermlarb holds up his trophy during an interview ahead of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, October 18, 2018. "There are about eight to 12 races throughout the year, but this is by far the most important event in Thai buffalo racing,"...more
Yatanyu Yansri rides a water buffalo owned by Anan Chalermlarb during a practice session, Thailand October 18, 2018. Anan has been involved in water buffalo racing for 45 years, first as a rider and now as trainer. "I have to continue with this...more
Vatanyu Yansri competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Paticipants wait with their water buffaloes during Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A jockey competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Jockeys compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A jockey competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Jockeys compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Jockeys compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
