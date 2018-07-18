Edition:
Thai cave boys leave hospital

The boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave play soccer as they arrive for their news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Boys who were rescued from a flooded cave hold a portrait of the former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan who died during the rescue operation as they pay their respect during a news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Twelve Wild Boars soccer players and their coach play soccer as they arrive for their news conference in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The soccer players and their coach arrive for their news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Coach Ekapol Chantawong waves as he leaves a news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Friends and family members react as the 12 soccer players and their coach explain their experience in the cave. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Coach Ekapol Chantawong introduces himself. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The 12 soccer players and their coach react as they explain their experience in the cave. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People react as the 12 soccer players and their coach arrive for their news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The 12 boys and their coach arrive for a news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

