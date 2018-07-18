Thai cave boys leave hospital
The boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave play soccer as they arrive for their news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Boys who were rescued from a flooded cave hold a portrait of the former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan who died during the rescue operation as they pay their respect during a news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Twelve Wild Boars soccer players and their coach play soccer as they arrive for their news conference in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The soccer players and their coach arrive for their news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Coach Ekapol Chantawong waves as he leaves a news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Friends and family members react as the 12 soccer players and their coach explain their experience in the cave. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Coach Ekapol Chantawong introduces himself. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The 12 soccer players and their coach react as they explain their experience in the cave. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People react as the 12 soccer players and their coach arrive for their news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The 12 boys and their coach arrive for a news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit
Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of Venezuela due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts.
Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in
The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize...
Mosul's broken healthcare system
A year after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from Islamic State the city's healthcare system remains broken, its hospitals lie in ruins and even basic services...
MORE IN PICTURES
Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive
Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced by a Saudi-led coalition offensive on the Red Sea port city, sheltering in the capital Sanaa in crumbling structures with no running water or furniture and no source of income.
Apartment block collapses in India
A six-storey apartment block collapses into an adjacent building in a suburb of New Delhi.
Nicaraguan police storm anti-government stronghold
Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of anti-government protesters in a clash that lasted more than four hours.
MLB All Star game
Highlights from the MLB All Star game in Washington.
Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit
Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of Venezuela due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Growing Up Kurt Cobain
From his sketches and drawings to clothing and a car, "Growing Up Kurt Cobain" displays dozens of Kurt Cobain's personal items, some of them never seen before by the public.
Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in
The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize the remaining parts of the southwest from rebels.