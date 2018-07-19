Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 19, 2018 | 9:05am EDT

Thai cave boys return home

Duangpetch Promthep and his mother Thanaporn Promthep smile during an interview at their home, in Mae Sai, the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Happiness is a birthday cake, a meal of pork-knuckle rice, a warm bed and a trip to buy a new mobile telephone. Those were some of the treats enjoyed by Promthep, captain of the Thai boys' soccer team rescued last week from a flooded cave, during his first hours at home. "My bed felt warm," the 13-year-old, also known as Dom, told Reuters. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Duangpetch Promthep and his mother Thanaporn Promthep smile during an interview at their home. The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and the 25-year-old coach of the "Wild Boars" soccer team returned home on Wednesday after being discharged from hospital and appearing on national television to describe their ordeal inside the Tham Luang cave. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Duangpetch Promthep shows his Buddhist wrist strings during an interview at his home. "When I first came back home, there were so many people waiting for me. I was very surprised," said Dom, who was welcomed by relatives from as far as China. His first meal was stewed pork knuckle over rice, a dish he had yearned to eat while stranded in the cave, where the boys had no food for days and survived only on water dripping from stalactites. Dom also blew out candles for a belated celebration of his 13th birthday on July 3, a day after the boys were found by two British divers about 4 km (2.5 miles) inside the cave. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Buddhist monks attend a religious ceremony during a visit by the soccer team at a temple at Mae Sai. The boys embark on a course of study this month to become novice Buddhist monks, in honor of Samarn Kunan, a volunteer diver and former Thai navy SEAL who lost his life during the mission to rescue them. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Members of the soccer team attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
People pay respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan who died during the rescue operation. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Rescued cave boys Somepong Jaiwong, Ekarat Wongsukcha and their families arrive at the temple to attend a religious ceremony at Mae Sai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Rescued cave boy Ekarat Wongsukcha stands after he paid respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Members of the soccer team eat their breakfast during a religious ceremony. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Members of the soccer team eat their breakfast during a religious ceremony. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Rescued cave boys pay respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Members of the soccer team pay respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Twelve Wild Boars soccer players and their coach play soccer as they arrive for their news conference in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
A 'Wild Boars' soccer player holds a portrait of former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
'Wild Boars' soccer players and their coach arrive for their news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Coach Ekapol Chantawong waves as he leaves a news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
