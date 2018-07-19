Thai cave boys return home

Duangpetch Promthep shows his Buddhist wrist strings during an interview at his home. "When I first came back home, there were so many people waiting for me. I was very surprised," said Dom, who was welcomed by relatives from as far as China. His...more

Duangpetch Promthep shows his Buddhist wrist strings during an interview at his home. "When I first came back home, there were so many people waiting for me. I was very surprised," said Dom, who was welcomed by relatives from as far as China. His first meal was stewed pork knuckle over rice, a dish he had yearned to eat while stranded in the cave, where the boys had no food for days and survived only on water dripping from stalactites. Dom also blew out candles for a belated celebration of his 13th birthday on July 3, a day after the boys were found by two British divers about 4 km (2.5 miles) inside the cave. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close