Thai cave boys return home
Duangpetch Promthep and his mother Thanaporn Promthep smile during an interview at their home, in Mae Sai, the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Happiness is a birthday cake, a meal of pork-knuckle rice, a warm bed and a trip to buy a new...more
Duangpetch Promthep and his mother Thanaporn Promthep smile during an interview at their home. The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and the 25-year-old coach of the "Wild Boars" soccer team returned home on Wednesday after being discharged from hospital and...more
Duangpetch Promthep shows his Buddhist wrist strings during an interview at his home. "When I first came back home, there were so many people waiting for me. I was very surprised," said Dom, who was welcomed by relatives from as far as China. His...more
Buddhist monks attend a religious ceremony during a visit by the soccer team at a temple at Mae Sai. The boys embark on a course of study this month to become novice Buddhist monks, in honor of Samarn Kunan, a volunteer diver and former Thai navy...more
Members of the soccer team attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People pay respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan who died during the rescue operation. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rescued cave boys Somepong Jaiwong, Ekarat Wongsukcha and their families arrive at the temple to attend a religious ceremony at Mae Sai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rescued cave boy Ekarat Wongsukcha stands after he paid respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of the soccer team eat their breakfast during a religious ceremony. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of the soccer team eat their breakfast during a religious ceremony. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rescued cave boys pay respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of the soccer team pay respect to former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Twelve Wild Boars soccer players and their coach play soccer as they arrive for their news conference in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A 'Wild Boars' soccer player holds a portrait of former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
'Wild Boars' soccer players and their coach arrive for their news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Coach Ekapol Chantawong waves as he leaves a news conference. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
