Pictures | Fri Oct 16, 2020 | 11:34am EDT

Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters

People are hit with water from the water cannon during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People throw objects at a police truck during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man pushes against police officers during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Water with tear gas shot from a water cannon flies over demonstrators during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man gestures and shouts as people scuffle with the police during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People scuffle with police officers during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man gestures and shouts during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A person is hit with water from the water cannon during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People are hit with water from water cannons during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A person gestures during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People are hit with water from water cannons during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man holds up a barricade during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Police officers hold their shields in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A police officer looks on behind the plastic shield during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People scuffle with police during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People cover themselves with umbrellas as they are sprayed with water with teargas shot from a water cannon during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People are sprayed with water with teargas shot from a water cannon during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People scuffle with police during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People are hit with water from water cannons during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People scuffle with the police during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Police officers stand in line as they close the road near Ratchaprasong junction, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People gather during anti-government protests, near MBK shopping center, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Police officers stand in lines as they close the road near Ratchaprasong junction, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
