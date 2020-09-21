Thai protesters challenge monarchy
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters link arms during a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Student leaders install a plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" is pictured during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-fingers salute in front of police officers during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student and one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pro-democracy protester gestures as human rights lawyer Anon Nampa speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A pro-democracy protester lies on a giant rainbow flag during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy protesters with umbrellas attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A destroyed mural with government and military leaders is seen during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pro-democracy protester holds a placard as he attends a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Pro-democracy protesters break through the barricades during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally at the Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy protester does a three-fingered salute at the Sanam Luang park during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant...
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.
Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a tour of her wardrobe in 2016, showing off the distinctive collars she wore with her robes in courtroom...
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
MORE IN PICTURES
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.
Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a tour of her wardrobe in 2016, showing off the distinctive collars she wore with her robes in courtroom sessions.
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece
A rare storm known as a medicane floods streets and homes in central Greece.
Best of the Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire
The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles has spread rapidly in high winds.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, has died at age 87.
On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires
Images of hotshots, firefighters, rescue workers and civilian volunteers battling the flames in California, Oregon and Washington.