Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 21, 2020 | 1:13pm EDT

Thai protesters challenge monarchy

A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-fingers salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 18
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters link arms during a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy protesters link arms during a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters link arms during a mass rally to call for the ouster of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 18
Student leaders install a plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Student leaders install a plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Student leaders install a plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 18
A plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" is pictured during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" is pictured during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" is pictured during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-fingers salute in front of police officers during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-fingers salute in front of police officers during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-fingers salute in front of police officers during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters light up their mobile phones as they attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 18
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student and one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student and one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student and one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 18
A pro-democracy protester gestures as human rights lawyer Anon Nampa speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy protester gestures as human rights lawyer Anon Nampa speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A pro-democracy protester gestures as human rights lawyer Anon Nampa speaks during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
11 / 18
A pro-democracy protester lies on a giant rainbow flag during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy protester lies on a giant rainbow flag during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A pro-democracy protester lies on a giant rainbow flag during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters with umbrellas attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy protesters with umbrellas attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters with umbrellas attend a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 18
A destroyed mural with government and military leaders is seen during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A destroyed mural with government and military leaders is seen during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A destroyed mural with government and military leaders is seen during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 18
A pro-democracy protester holds a placard as he attends a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy protester holds a placard as he attends a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A pro-democracy protester holds a placard as he attends a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
15 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters break through the barricades during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pro-democracy protesters break through the barricades during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters break through the barricades during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
16 / 18
Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally at the Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally at the Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend a mass rally at the Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 18
A pro-democracy protester does a three-fingered salute at the Sanam Luang park during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy protester does a three-fingered salute at the Sanam Luang park during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A pro-democracy protester does a three-fingered salute at the Sanam Luang park during a mass rally in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Next Slideshows

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant...

12:52pm EDT
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

12:28pm EDT
Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots

Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a tour of her wardrobe in 2016, showing off the distinctive collars she wore with her robes in courtroom...

11:35am EDT
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

10:41am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots

Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a tour of her wardrobe in 2016, showing off the distinctive collars she wore with her robes in courtroom sessions.

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece

Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece

A rare storm known as a medicane floods streets and homes in central Greece.

Best of the Tour de France

Best of the Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire

Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire

The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles has spread rapidly in high winds.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, has died at age 87.

On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires

On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires

Images of hotshots, firefighters, rescue workers and civilian volunteers battling the flames in California, Oregon and Washington.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast