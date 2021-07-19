Thai protesters clash with police near Government House
Protesters show the three-finger salute as they burn mock body bags, representing casualties of coronavirus, during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police sprays protesters with a water cannon during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A protester pours water on another demonstrator's face as they clash with police during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Riot police officers stand guard as they clash with anti-government protesters during a march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the monarchy, in...more
Protesters take cover as they clash with police during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A protester rides a bike as they clash with police during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Anti-government demonstrators burn mock body bags, representing casualties of the coronavirus, and a puppet depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during an anti-government march from Democracy Monument to Government House, in Bangkok,...more
A protester looks on during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mock body bags, representing casualties of the coronavirus, burn during an anti-government march from Democracy Monument to Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
An anti-government protester holds a mock body bag, representing a casualty to COVID-19, during a march from Democracy Monument to Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Police are seen during an anti-government march from Democracy Monument to Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2021....more
Anti-government demonstrators burn mock body bags, representing casualties of the coronavirus, and a puppet depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during an anti-government march from Democracy Monument to Government House, in Bangkok,...more
Protesters cover as they clash with police during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police spray water cannon during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Protesters are seen on a road as they clash with police during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mock body bags that depict casualties of the coronavirus outbreak burn during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An anti-government protester pours water on the eyes of other demonstrator as they clash with police during a march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in...more
Anti-government protesters hold a placard depicting a dog with the head of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, as they march toward the Government House, demanding Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the...more
A protester stands as police spray water cannon during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Protesters hide as police spray water cannon during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Anti-government protesters march toward the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A protester places mock body bags on a picture of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to depict casualties of the coronavirus outbreak, during an anti-government march from Democracy Monument to Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021....more
A protester gestures as they clash with police during an anti-government demonstration, in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
