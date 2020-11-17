Edition:
Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate a constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators take cover from water cannons behind a barricade during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators form a line as they protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator uses a shield as a protection against water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks and umbrellas as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators clash with royalist during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator holds an umbrella as he protects himself from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators clash with royalist during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A shirtless demonstrator attends an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Royalists clash with pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators react as they attend an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator takes cover during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Royalists clash with pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator wears a plastic bag on their head during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Riot police officers stand guard during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator protects himself from a water cannon during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators are seen during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons as they hide behind barricades in front of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator wears a face mask during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator walks by barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Riot police officers stand guard as water cannons are being used during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUT7ERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannon during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator hides behind a barricade during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators react during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons as they hide behind barricades during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Destroyed road blockade is seen during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Demonstrators are seen as water cannons are being used during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
