Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate a constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit...more
Demonstrators take cover from water cannons behind a barricade during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators form a line as they protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator uses a shield as a protection against water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks and umbrellas as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators clash with royalist during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator holds an umbrella as he protects himself from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators clash with royalist during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A shirtless demonstrator attends an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Royalists clash with pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators react as they attend an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator takes cover during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Royalists clash with pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator wears a plastic bag on their head during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Riot police officers stand guard during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator protects himself from a water cannon during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators are seen during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons as they hide behind barricades in front of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator wears a face mask during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator walks by barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Riot police officers stand guard as water cannons are being used during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUT7ERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannon during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator hides behind a barricade during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators react during an anti-government protest outside of the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons as they hide behind barricades during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Destroyed road blockade is seen during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators are seen as water cannons are being used during an anti-government protest outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
World races to contain pandemic as cases surge
Scenes from the frontlines of the global effort to contain the COVID outbreak as cases spike.
Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America
Hurricane Iota batters northeastern Nicaragua, the second giant storm to strike Central America this month.
America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues
As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the...
Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco
The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit...
MORE IN PICTURES
World races to contain pandemic as cases surge
Scenes from the frontlines of the global effort to contain the COVID outbreak as cases spike.
Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America
Hurricane Iota batters northeastern Nicaragua, the second giant storm to strike Central America this month.
America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues
As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems.
Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco
The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades.
Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan
Armenians resort to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.
Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.
Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital
Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
How we're adapting to life in a pandemic
From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.