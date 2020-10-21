Edition:
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2020 | 9:34am EDT

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Students run during a clash between pro-democracy protesters and royalists in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest as they march in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
An injured police officer is taken away as pro-democracy protester march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A pro-democracy protester makes a three-finger salute as he attends a march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest as they march in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters make a three-finger salute as they march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest as they march in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police officers line up as pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Police officers line up as pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest as they march in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous...

8:03am EDT
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...

Oct 20 2020
Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the...

Oct 20 2020
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID...

Oct 20 2020

