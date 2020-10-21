Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Students run during a clash between pro-democracy protesters and royalists in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest as they march in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An injured police officer is taken away as pro-democracy protester march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy protester makes a three-finger salute as he attends a march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest as they march in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy protesters make a three-finger salute as they march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest as they march in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police officers line up as pro-democracy protesters march towards the Government House during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
