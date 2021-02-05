Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. Most victims of accidents, the dogs are being nursed back to health at a shelter in Thailand's province of...more
A staff member puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 27, 2021. "It's almost like they have no idea that they have a disability and once you put them in the...more
Disabled dogs with mobility aids are pictured before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to...more
Disabled dogs eat after a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. The shelter spends more than $1,300 each day to care for more than 600 dogs and feed 350 more that live on the streets. Its...more
A disabled dog is seen next to canine mobility aids before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. Thailand, estimated to have more than 800,000 stray cats and dogs in 2017, could see their number...more
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A stray dog runs next to a disabled dog in a mobility aid during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Staff tend to disabled dogs in mobility aids during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Disabled dogs in mobility aids wait before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A staff member helps a disabled dog in a mobility aid during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A staff member carries a disabled dog after cleaning it at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A disabled dog in a mobility aid is pictured during an afternoon walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days serving takeout from his shuttered...
Myanmar residents stage protests over military coup
Residents in Yangon honked car horns and smashed pots and pans, demonstrators in Mandalay held street protests and healthcare workers adopted the 'Hunger Games'...
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days serving takeout from his shuttered establishment and preparing coffins for funerals.
Myanmar residents stage protests over military coup
Residents in Yangon honked car horns and smashed pots and pans, demonstrators in Mandalay held street protests and healthcare workers adopted the 'Hunger Games' salute as a sign of protest.
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus.
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor in the building's rotunda.
WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visits Wuhan
A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization visits the Chinese city in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.