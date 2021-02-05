Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic

Disabled dogs with mobility aids are pictured before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to...more

Disabled dogs with mobility aids are pictured before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to Chonburi in 2002 and was so dismayed by the poor condition of strays that he started caring for them after work. But its future is now in doubt, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close