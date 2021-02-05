Edition:
Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic

Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. Most victims of accidents, the dogs are being nursed back to health at a shelter in Thailand's province of Chonburi southeast of the capital, Bangkok.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. Most victims of accidents, the dogs are being nursed back to health at a shelter in Thailand's province of Chonburi southeast of the capital, Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A staff member puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 27, 2021. "It's almost like they have no idea that they have a disability and once you put them in the wheelchair for the first time, it's like there's no learning curve," said shelter official Christopher Chidichimo.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A staff member puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 27, 2021. "It's almost like they have no idea that they have a disability and once you put them in the wheelchair for the first time, it's like there's no learning curve," said shelter official Christopher Chidichimo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Disabled dogs with mobility aids are pictured before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to Chonburi in 2002 and was so dismayed by the poor condition of strays that he started caring for them after work. But its future is now in doubt, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Disabled dogs with mobility aids are pictured before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to Chonburi in 2002 and was so dismayed by the poor condition of strays that he started caring for them after work. But its future is now in doubt, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Disabled dogs eat after a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. The shelter spends more than $1,300 each day to care for more than 600 dogs and feed 350 more that live on the streets. Its volunteers also look after paralyzed and disabled dogs, including physiotherapy sessions, but scarce funds have forced it to suspend a monthly campaign to spay and neuter strays.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Disabled dogs eat after a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. The shelter spends more than $1,300 each day to care for more than 600 dogs and feed 350 more that live on the streets. Its volunteers also look after paralyzed and disabled dogs, including physiotherapy sessions, but scarce funds have forced it to suspend a monthly campaign to spay and neuter strays. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A disabled dog is seen next to canine mobility aids before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. Thailand, estimated to have more than 800,000 stray cats and dogs in 2017, could see their number reach 2 million by 2027 and 5 million in 20 years unless it takes some steps to control numbers, livestock authorities says.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A disabled dog is seen next to canine mobility aids before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. Thailand, estimated to have more than 800,000 stray cats and dogs in 2017, could see their number reach 2 million by 2027 and 5 million in 20 years unless it takes some steps to control numbers, livestock authorities says. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A stray dog runs next to a disabled dog in a mobility aid during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 27, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A stray dog runs next to a disabled dog in a mobility aid during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Staff tend to disabled dogs in mobility aids during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Staff tend to disabled dogs in mobility aids during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A girl puts a mobility aid on a disabled dog before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Disabled dogs in mobility aids wait before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Disabled dogs in mobility aids wait before a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A staff member helps a disabled dog in a mobility aid during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A staff member helps a disabled dog in a mobility aid during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A staff member carries a disabled dog after cleaning it at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A staff member carries a disabled dog after cleaning it at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Staff and disabled dogs with mobility aids are seen during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A disabled dog in a mobility aid is pictured during an afternoon walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A disabled dog in a mobility aid is pictured during an afternoon walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
