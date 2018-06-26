Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Rescue teams are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves where 13 members of a soccer team were trapped in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain...more

Rescue teams are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves where 13 members of a soccer team were trapped in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the cave complex. REUTERS/Stringer

Close