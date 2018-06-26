Thai soccer team trapped in cave
Rescue teams are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves where 13 members of a soccer team were trapped in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain...more
Soldiers read a map near the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng
Relatives pray outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker is seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue teams search the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives wait outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue teams search the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue teams are seen outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Fruits, desserts and drinks are placed as offerings to the spirits near the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng
Rescuers are seen outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
A military personnel is seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Buddhist monks pray outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Thai military personnel and rescuers are seen outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue teams are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Van driven into Dutch newspaper office
The head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf is hit by a delivery van in what police said was a deliberate act.
MORE IN PICTURES
Black rhinos on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) launch a rhino translocation exercise transferring the animals from the Nairobi National Park to the Tsavo East National Park, in Kenya.
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Van driven into Dutch newspaper office
The head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf is hit by a delivery van in what police said was a deliberate act.
Protesting immigrant family detentions
Americans protest the detention of families suspected of illegal border crossings under President Trump's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.
Portugal 1 - Iran 1
Portugal takes on Iran in World Cup action.
Spain 2 - Morocco 2
Spain takes on Morocco in World Cup action.
The gathering storm
When storm clouds are on the horizon.