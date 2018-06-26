Edition:
Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Rescue teams are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves where 13 members of a soccer team were trapped in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the cave complex. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Soldiers read a map near the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Relatives pray outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A rescue worker is seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Rescue teams search the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Relatives wait outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Rescue teams search the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Rescue teams are seen outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Fruits, desserts and drinks are placed as offerings to the spirits near the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Rescuers are seen outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A military personnel is seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Buddhist monks pray outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Thai military personnel and rescuers are seen outside the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Rescue teams are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
