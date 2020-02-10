Thai soldier kills dozens in mass shooting
A car that belongs to a victim is seen in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Terminal 21 shopping mall is reflected near a bullet hole in the window of a victim's car following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier gestures as he shouts outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers cover rescue workers as they enter Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman who fainted is assisted by Thai security forces evacuating people stranded inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle, to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9....more
A member of Thai security forces is carried out after a raid inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai security forces enter a shopping mall chasing a shooter after a mass shooting in front of the Terminal 21, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bullet holes are pictured in the window of a victim's car following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai security forces take cover behind an ambulance as they chase a shooter hidden in a shopping mall after a mass shooting in front of the Terminal 21, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bullet holes are pictured in a window after a shooting rampage inside a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 8. JON FIELDING/via REUTERS
Ammunition casings are seen on the floor after a shooting rampage inside a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 8. JON FIELDING/via REUTERS
A group of people hide in a storage room at a restaurant on the fourth floor of Terminal 21 shopping mall after a shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 8. JON FIELDING/via REUTERS
Buddhist monk Luang Pi Kla shows the site of a shooting at Wat Pa Sattharuam monastery where nine people were killed in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Patpicha Tanakasempipat
A victim's family member cries at a hospital following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A motorcycle that belongs to a victim is seen in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visits an injured man in a hospital following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. Thailand Government House/Handout via REUTERS
A woman is assisted by Thai security forces evacuating people stranded inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle, to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Athit...more
A child is evacuated by Thai security forces at the Terminal 21 shopping mall during a raid to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai security forces protect injured security forces personnel who were evacuated from the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle, to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9....more
Thailand security forces evacuate people from a shopping mall as they chase a shooter hidden inside after a mass shooting in front of the Terminal 21, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A general view after a mass shooting in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Panu Wongcha-um
Thailand security forces enter a shopping mall as they chase a shooter hidden inside after a mass shooting in front of the Terminal 21, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People are evacuated from a shopping mall by members of security forces after a shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 08. THAI CRIME SUPPRESSION BUREAU/Handout via REUTERS
