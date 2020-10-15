Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Riot police take up positions after a clash with anti-government protesters during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of...more

Riot police take up positions after a clash with anti-government protesters during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news on Thursday in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

