Pictures | Wed Oct 14, 2020 | 10:09pm EDT

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Riot police take up positions after a clash with anti-government protesters during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news on Thursday in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Riot police take up positions after a clash with anti-government protesters during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news on Thursday in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Detained protesters look out from a prison vehicle during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Detained protesters look out from a prison vehicle during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa speaks before he was detained, during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa speaks before he was detained, during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators sit on the street outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy demonstrators sit on the street outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man sleeps as pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man sleeps as pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A cleaner sweeps up trash on a street after an anti-government protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A cleaner sweeps up trash on a street after an anti-government protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators and royalists clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy demonstrators and royalists clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-democracy demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute while holding up a rose during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute while holding up a rose during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Pro-democracy demonstrators try to remove a fence during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy demonstrators try to remove a fence during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist and an anti-government demonstrator point out at each during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royalist and an anti-government demonstrator point out at each during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A car of the royal motorcade drives past a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A car of the royal motorcade drives past a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A person flashes the three-fingers salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A person flashes the three-fingers salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with police during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with police during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist argues with pro-democracy demonstrators as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A royalist argues with pro-democracy demonstrators as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute while sitting on the ground during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute while sitting on the ground during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold hands as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold hands as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Anti-government demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Stickers are pictured during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Stickers are pictured during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers push pro-democracy demonstrators as they clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police officers push pro-democracy demonstrators as they clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Royalists hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Royalists hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government demonstrators try to break police line during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators try to break police line during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A royalist carries a flag of Thailand as pro-democracy demonstrators stage a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A royalist carries a flag of Thailand as pro-democracy demonstrators stage a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Anti-government demonstrators march while royalists stand in front of them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators march while royalists stand in front of them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People make a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People make a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royalist holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A person flashes the three-fingers salute in the middle of a message reading "Long live the people" painted on the pavement during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A person flashes the three-fingers salute in the middle of a message reading "Long live the people" painted on the pavement during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People flash the three-fingers salute as a royalists' bus passes near them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People flash the three-fingers salute as a royalists' bus passes near them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A person takes part in a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A person takes part in a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
