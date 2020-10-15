Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok
Riot police take up positions after a clash with anti-government protesters during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of...more
Detained protesters look out from a prison vehicle during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police officers walk with riot shields during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa speaks before he was detained, during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police officers stand in position during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators sit on the street outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man sleeps as pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A cleaner sweeps up trash on a street after an anti-government protest on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators and royalists clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-democracy demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute while holding up a rose during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Pro-democracy demonstrators try to remove a fence during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist and an anti-government demonstrator point out at each during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A car of the royal motorcade drives past a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit...more
A person flashes the three-fingers salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with police during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist argues with pro-democracy demonstrators as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute while sitting on the ground during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold hands as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Anti-government demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Stickers are pictured during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers push pro-democracy demonstrators as they clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Royalists hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Anti-government demonstrators try to break police line during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A royalist carries a flag of Thailand as pro-democracy demonstrators stage a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Anti-government demonstrators march while royalists stand in front of them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People make a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A person flashes the three-fingers salute in the middle of a message reading "Long live the people" painted on the pavement during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument,...more
People flash the three-fingers salute as a royalists' bus passes near them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe...more
A person takes part in a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
