Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists
Tourists jump as they take a group photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province. Thailand will shut Maya Bay, famously featured in "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for four months a year, from June. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists take photo as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A tourist jumps as she pose for a photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourist row a boat as they visit Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man plays soccer at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists take photo as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boat assistant looks at rain clouds at Maya Bay, Krabi Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists jump as they take a group photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists pass their time as they visit Maya bay at Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A tourist wears a pirate hat as he visits Maya Bay, Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists pass their time as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy plays with water as he visits Maya bay with his family in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists play in the sand as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists play as they pose for a group photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
The art of flowers
Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show and Chelsea In Bloom festival in London.
U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument
First year cadets place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote
Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced widespread international condemnation on Monday after his re-election in a weekend vote his critics...
Meghan's royal wedding dress
Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, worn with a five-meter long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara...
MORE IN PICTURES
Meghan's first official event as duchess
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, their first royal engagement as a married couple.
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.
Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean
Hawaii faces a new hazard as lava flows from Kilauea's volcanic eruption could produce clouds of acid fumes as they reach the Pacific.
Dozens dead in Pakistan heatwave
A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist.
The art of flowers
Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show and Chelsea In Bloom festival in London.
U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument
First year cadets place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
The royal wedding
Scenes from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Ebola outbreak in Congo
Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.