Pictures | Tue May 22, 2018 | 11:30am EDT

Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists

Tourists jump as they take a group photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province. Thailand will shut Maya Bay, famously featured in "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for four months a year, from June. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourists take photo as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A tourist jumps as she pose for a photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourist row a boat as they visit Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A man plays soccer at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourists take photo as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A boat assistant looks at rain clouds at Maya Bay, Krabi Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourists jump as they take a group photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourists pass their time as they visit Maya bay at Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A tourist wears a pirate hat as he visits Maya Bay, Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourists pass their time as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A boy plays with water as he visits Maya bay with his family in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourists play in the sand as they visit Maya bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tourists play as they pose for a group photo at Maya Bay in Krabi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Next Slideshows

The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show and Chelsea In Bloom festival in London.

11:05am EDT
U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument

U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument

First year cadets place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

10:10am EDT
Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote

Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced widespread international condemnation on Monday after his re-election in a weekend vote his critics...

May 21 2018
Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, worn with a five-meter long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara...

May 19 2018

