Thailand's king marries his bodyguard

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, named Queen Suthida, during their wedding ceremony in Bangkok. Just days before his official coronation, the king married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave...more

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, named Queen Suthida, during their wedding ceremony in Bangkok. Just days before his official coronation, the king married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida. Thailand Royal Household via REUTERS

Close