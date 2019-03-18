Thailand's magic tattoo festival
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their...more
A devotee in trance mimics a beast during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees are sprayed with holy water during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Devotees in trance mimic beasts during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee in trance mimics a beast during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A buddhist monk uses a traditional needle to tattoo the body of a man during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit...more
A devotee in trance is calmed down by volunteers during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A buddhist monk uses a traditional needle to tattoo the body of a man during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit...more
A devotee in trance mimics a beast during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A devotee in trance is calmed down by volunteers during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
