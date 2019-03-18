Thailand's magic tattoo festival

A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their...more

A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their bodies adorned with tattoos they believe have mystical powers, ward off bad luck and protect them from harm. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close